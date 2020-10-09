Mike Brosseau’s homer in eighth helps Rays oust Yankees, earn spot in ALCS

SAN DIEGO — Mike Brosseau homered off Aroldis Chapman with one out in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees, 2-1, Friday night to reach the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 seasons.

The first career postseason homer for the 26-year-old utilityman came after a 10-pitch at-bat against the Yankees' vaunted, hard-throwing closer, who entered the game in the seventh inning. Brosseau drove a 100 m.p.h. fastball into the left-field seats at Petco Park for just the third hit for the Rays.

The Rays won the AL Division Series, 3-2, and will stay in San Diego to face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series starting Sunday night. The Rays are in the ALCS for the first time since 2008, when they beat the Red Sox in seven games. They lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.