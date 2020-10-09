MLB ready to make fans part of playoff baseball in League Championship Series

That represents about 28 percent of the full seating capacity of 40,400 at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers' new retractable-roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the NLCS will be played within MLB’s postseason “bubble.”

After the 60-game regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs were played sans fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball plans to allow about 11,500 socially distanced fans to be in attendance at each of the NLCS games between the Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves will see something they haven’t seen all season when the National League Championship Series begins Monday: fans in the stands.

After getting used to playing before cardboard cutouts in otherwise empty stadiums, it’ll be “another transition,” albeit a welcome one, to have some fans at the games again, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said.

“It’s going to be fun,” Freeman said. “This what it’s all about: We play this game for the fans. And for a quarter of the stadium to be able to come in to see baseball again, it’s going to be awesome.”

Major League Baseball put tickets for the NLCS on sale Tuesday, priced from $40 to $250 per seat and available only in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods.

As of Friday, tickets remained available at MLB.com, Rangers.com, and MLB-authorized secondary-market platforms such as StubHub.

Padres believe future is bright

The euphoria of the San Diego Padres' first playoff series victory in 22 seasons quickly gave way to the pain of being swept out of the playoffs by their biggest rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Spring training can’t get here soon enough for the Padres, who finally shed their rebuilding label and rode the swagger and talent of budding superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado to their first winning season since 2010 and reinvigorated a fan base that had been beaten down by so much losing.

“We know how to win now,” said right fielder Wil Myers, their longest-tenured played who had a nice bounceback season at the plate. “We’re expecting to win. We’ve got great players in here. I know we came up short tonight, but there’s a lot of optimism here in San Diego. It’s going to be a great offseason for us. Ready to rock and roll and come back next year with a different mentality.”

Led by rookie manager Jayce Tingler, the Padres lost, 12-3, Thursday night and were swept out of the NL Division Series by the Dodgers, who have dominated the NL West for nearly a decade. The Padres' explosive offense never showed up, and their pitching faltered in the absence of Dinelson Lamet and with just a brief appearance by Mike Clevinger.

“This is a special group. I feel like this is the growing pains,” the 21-year-old Tatis said. “We’re just getting started. They outplayed us. They played better baseball than we did. We’ve just got to learn. This is just getting started.”

Pioneer Solomon dead at 64

Jimmie Lee Solomon, a top executive for Major League Baseball under Commissioner Bud Selig who established youth academies and helped launch the annual Futures Game of top prospects, has died. He was 64. Solomon was among the highest-ranking Black officials in baseball when he left in 2012. His daughter, Tricia Solomon, said that he was found dead at his house in Houston and the cause was not immediately known. “I am surprised and saddened by the news of the passing of our former colleague,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Jimmie Lee was passionate about providing opportunities to young athletes and advancing baseball in our communities. Our network of youth academies across the country is in large part a credit to his hard work and dedication.” Academies began in 2006 in Compton, Calif., and also were established in Houston and New Orleans as part of MLB’s efforts to revive the sport in inner cities and Black players in the major leagues. Since Solomon left MLB, additional academies opened in Washington D.C., Cincinnati, Philadelphia, New York, Kansas City, Mo., and West Dallas, Texas, Facilities also were set up on Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic … If there’s a universally recognized good guy among the generally reviled Houston Astros, it’s Dusty Baker. At 71, he’s the first manager to lead five different franchises to the postseason, but is still chasing his first World Series title at the helm. The Astros have advanced to their fourth consecutive AL Championship Series, beating the Oakland Athletics in four games. Next up, starting Sunday in San Diego, is either the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays with a berth in the World Series at stake. If the Astros get that far, Baker would have a shot at being the second Black manager to win a World Series, joining Cito Gaston. He would also be the second oldest to win behind 72-year-old Jack McKeon.