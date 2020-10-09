Owen Siewert’s first-half goal gives St. John’s Prep boys' soccer a head start in win

Social distancing was no problem on the Eagles' go-ahead tally, though. On a penalty kick late in the first half, Prep senior Owen Siewert was the only player in the box besides the goalie. Siewert slid the ball in low to the left, and the host Eagles had the only goal they needed to win the Catholic Conference matchup, 3-0.

The St. John’s Prep soccer team had to remain vigilant at all times during its matchup with Malden Catholic on Friday evening — against the Lancers' attack and against the instinct to break social-distancing rules that have altered the sport during the pandemic.

Advertisement

“Every game is going to be an adjustment,” said Prep coach Dave Crowell. “We adjusted as the game went along and we got things going later.”

Prep improved to 1-0-1, their first game a 0-0 stalemate with St. John’s Shrewsbury that Crowell said was dominated by stoppages related to the new rules. Some players have taken to calling them “COVID fouls.” Players can’t make any contact with opponents, and heading the ball is forbidden. Any infraction is an immediate free kick for the other team.

At one point in the first quarter, a kick soared high in the air at midfield and coaches screamed “No heading!” to remind players of the new rule on the fly. A Malden Catholic midfielder obliged and settled the ball with his foot, but another Lancer played a header less than five seconds later. Everyone is still getting used to soccer during the pandemic.

Senior Evan Hannibal and sophomore Callum Rigby added goals in the second half to make it a stress-free conclusion for the Eagles.

“It is a bummer that there’s no final tournament, but we’re still playing to win” Siewert said.

BC High 1, Xaverian 0 — Senior Cole Braconi-Ashe scored the lone goal in the 65th minute to lift the Eagles to the Catholic Conference win in Westwood.

Advertisement

Cardinal Spellman 4, Arlington Catholic 1 — Alex Kuzmich registered two goals and two assists for the Cardinals (1-0) in the season-opening Catholic Central win.

Carver 6, Abington 3 — Seniors Mike Sawicki (3 goals, 2 assists) and Dominic Craig (2 goals, 2 assists) dominated the pitch to lift the Crusaders (1-0) to the South Shore win in the season-opener.

Cohasset 1, Rockland 0 — Senior Reese Froio netted the lone goal with six minutes left in the first half, connecting from 30 feet out after volleying a cross, and senior Mike Powers made 11 saves, including denying a penalty shot midway through the third quarter as the Skippers held on for the South Shore League win in their opener.

King Philip 1, Mansfield 0 — Ajae Olsen scored off a free kick from 22 yards away in the 69th minute and the Warriors held on for the Hockomock League win. Alex Leon earned the foul and the assist after he got behind the defense on a great pass by Matt Crago and was taken down. Goalie Aidan Lindmark earned the shutout. Evan McEvoy created several chances in the midfield and Colin Wesley was stellar in the center of the defense.

Masconomet 8, Swampscott 1 — Junior Sam Brockelman tallied two goals and two assists to carry the Chieftains (2-0) to the Northeast Conference win.

New Bedford 2, Brockton 1 — Romario Ramos’s go-ahead goal secured the Southeast Conference win for the Whalers (2-0-1).

Advertisement

Randolph 4, East Bridgewater 2 — Rikendy LaLanne and Angelot Jerome scored in a decisive South Shore League win for the Blue Devils.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 2, Catholic Memorial 1 — Damari Mundell and Shane Fonseca tallied the goals for the visiting Pioneers in the Catholic Conference win.

West Bridgewater 5, Bridgewater-Raynham — Aiden Wells fired in three goals and Ben Fuller and Landon Crowley added one apiece in the victory for the host Wildcats. Chase Ryan and goalkeeper Aiden Reynolds led a stellar defensive effort.

Girls' cross-country

Hingham 19, Plymouth North 44 — Maeve Lowther completed the 2.98-mile course in 20:44 for the Harborwomen (2-0).

Field hockey

Chelmsford 2, Central Catholic 1 — Junior forward Lexi D’Angelo struck first for the Lions and sophomore Remore Serra added the deciding goal on a penalty stroke.

East Bridgewater 1, Middleborough 0 — Bella Dalto scored the only goal of the game for the Vikings in their South Shore win over the Sachems.

Hanover 4, Marshfield 1 — Senior forward Anna Tedeschi twice found the back of the net for host Hanover (2-1) in a Patriot League tilt.

Hingham 2, Silver Lake 1 — Sophomore Ellie Savitscus scored a goal and assisted on junior Kathryn Karo’s winner to help the Harbormen (3-0-1) take down the Lakers.

Ipswich 6, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Senior captain Rowan Galanis scored twice and five other Tigers found found the back of the net as Ipswich moved to 3-0 with the Cape Ann win.

Advertisement

Manchester Essex 6, Triton 1 — Caelie Patrick’s (2 goals, 2 assists) was a major factor for the host Hornets (2-1) in the Cape Ann win.

Newburyport 5, Amesbury 1 — Callie Beauparlant set up Ashley Ventura’s go-ahead goal in the third quarter and then scored the next two, and Lilly Ragusa registered three assists to power the Clippers to the Cape Ann win. Sydney Calderwood had 15 saves for Amesbury.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Hana Bevilacqua netted two goals and Caelan Stewart added another to seal the home win for the Cougars in the Patriot League.

Plymouth North 2, Duxbury 0 — Junior Caroline Egan scored unassisted and sophomore Maeve Campbell set up Emily Jenkins in the Patriot League win for the Dragons. Maeve Tierney had the shutout.

Sandwich 4, Falmouth 2 — Paige Hawkins notched two goals and an assist and captain Macey White produced a goal and two assists in the Cape & Islands win.

Sturgis West 2, St. John Paul II 1 — Jodi Gavin and Charlotte Hagerty connected for goals as the Navigators held on for the Cape & Islands Lighthouse win. In the program’s second varsity game, Ella Bartolomei scored the first goal in St. John Pall II history in the fourth quarter.

Boys' golf

Burlington 48, Wilmington 24 — Sean Malone carded a 2-over-par 37 for the Red Devils in the Middlesex League win at Billerica Country Club.

Sandwich 251, Mashpee 295 — The Blue Knights were led by Sam Hood, who shot a 35 on the Sandwich Hollows par-36 course, while Mashpee’s Colin Spencer (36) was one stroke back in the Cape & Islands match.

Advertisement

West Bridgewater 62, New Bedford 61 — The host Whalers prevailed in an 8 to 13 tiebreaker after the top four scorers on each team combined for a 61-61 draw.

Girls' soccer

Beverly 5, Marblehead 0 — Kayleigh Crowell and Cierra Merritt scored two goals apiece for the Panthers (2-0) in the Northeastern Conference victory.

Bridgewater-Raynham 5, West Bridgewater 1 — Ciara Blanchard finished with a hat trick in the Trojans victory, with Ava Forbes-Smith and Cassie Tofteroo contributing the other goals.

Carver 3, Abington 1 — Azeline Delguidice compiled a hat trick to carry the Green Wave to the South Shore win against the Crusaders.

Norwell 6, Mashpee 0 — The Clippers (1-0) defeated the Falcons behind a hat trick from junior forward Bridget Shaw plus a goal and two assists from senior captain Allie Connerty. Lilly Hudanich earned the shutout in the Shore Shore League matchup.

Oliver Ames 1, North Attleborough 1 — The Red Rocketeers (0-0-2) and Tigers (0-0-2) battled to a Hockomock League draw, with Clara Giuliano scoring for North Attleborough in the first half and Lauren Sellmayer tying it in the second.

Girls' volleyball

Cardinal Spellman 3, Fontbonne 0 — Senior captain Mary Lysko tallied 10 kills for the Cardinals (1-0) in the 25-11, 25-18, 25-20 victory.