Revolution head to Gotham seeking to rediscover their scoring touch

McNamara, a New York native who played for NYCFC from 2015–2018, feels like goal-scoring touch is all that’s missing from elevating the Revolution to serious contenders.

As the Revolution enter the final seven games of their shortened MLS regular-season slate, midfielder Tommy McNamara believes they are capable of making a late-season push in the Eastern Conference standings.

“In the past however many games, we’ve shown that we’ve been very aggressive and difficult to play against,” said McNamara. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t have that last final piece, that little bit of quality to score goals and win games, or at least tying the game. So if we can find that last piece, that’s the last thing we’re missing and it’ll take us from where we’re at to being very dangerous.”

Sunday’s match will be the third and final meeting of the season between the two sides. NYCFC (8-6-2, 26 pts.) beat the Revolution, 2-0, on Sept. 2 at Gillette Stadium before they played to a scoreless draw again at Gillette on Sept. 19.

NYCFC, which has won three in a row to catapult to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, has played its home games this season at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. But Sunday’s match was moved to its usual home, Yankee Stadium, offering a whole new experience for the visitors.

“Yes, it’s very special," said Revolution defender Henry Kessler, another New York native. "I went to a bunch of games as a kid. I remember seeing guys like A-Rod, Derek Jeter play there, and it was always a fun time, special place. I’m really excited to go back. I didn’t think I’d be playing there, you know, being a soccer player, but NYCFC’s home stadium is Yankee Stadium and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Revolution seemed to have their offensive groove after netting five goals across a pair of wins over Montreal and D.C. United, but haven’t scored their last two matches. Coach Bruce Arena is telling his team they need to be better tactically in order to create more scoring chances.

“We had a couple of decent chances the other day and we didn’t convert," said Arena. "It’s all part of it. Goal scoring is the hardest part of our sport arguably, and you need players under pressure that can finish off their chances. We’ve failed to do that over the last couple of games.”