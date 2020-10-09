For second straight day, all Patriots COVID-19 tests come back negative

The game statuses of quarterback Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, who said he is asymptomatic, are unknown. On Thursday, coach Bill Belichick didn’t have an update on how Newton is feeling but said players on the COVID-19 reserve list, which also includes rookie Bill Murray, would participate in the team’s virtual meetings.

It marks the second straight day of all tests being negative after cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s positive test was revealed Wednesday. The Patriots have not held in-person practices this week and their game vs. the Denver Broncos was moved from Sunday to Monday.

The latest round of COVID-19 tests for the Patriots were all negative, a league source confirmed to the Globe on Friday morning.

The Patriots will keep their facilities at Gillette Stadium shut down for a third straight day Friday, but the team hopes to hold a practice Saturday. The game vs. the Broncos was scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, but on Thursday it was changed to Monday night at 5:05 p.m., giving the Patriots more time to prepare if they do not have additional positive tests.

On Thursday, Belichick acknowledged the difficulties of trying to prepare the team for competition.

"Where we are today, I don’t think we can plan too far ahead and start talking about Saturday, Sunday, a bunch of other days,'' he said. "There’s a lot that can or can’t happen in the meantime, and as things change and if there are positive or potentially negative developments, then we will look at those.''

Belichick said things can still be accomplished and there is give and take with the players even though its virtual.

"There is an opportunity to cover things and get things taught and explain them and have players ask questions and have coaches get together and put together game plans based on the same format that we are using,'' Belichick said. "Again, it’s not what we would choose to do because we have that option and we don’t do it this way, but this is what we can do, so we’ll do the best we can with it.''

The Tennessee Titans, whose outbreak of COVID-19 cases reached 23 on Thursday, did not have any new positive tests, according to a league source.





