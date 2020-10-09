Sei Young Kim rides string of birdies to Women’s PGA Championship lead

Sei Young Kim birdied five of the final six holes as darkness fell Friday at Aronimink for a 5-under-par 65 and the second-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Newtown Square, Pa. Kim, who sits at 4-under 136 overall, closed with a 6-under 29 on the front nine, tying Karrie Webb (2001) and Sarah Kemp (2011) for the lowest nine-hole score in the tournament. A 10-time LPGA Tour winner, Kim is looking for her first major victory. Jennifer Kupcho (65), Danielle Kang (69), Carlota Ciganda (69), and Anna Nordqvist (68) were a stroke back. Nelly Korda , the No. 2-ranked player in the world, dropped out with a back injury after she shot a 71 in the opening round. ANA Inspiration winner Mirim Lee also withdrew because of an injury … English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick shot 7-under 65 at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, leaving him tied for the second-round lead with Shane Lowry (65) at 12 under overall at the PGA European Tour’s signature event in Wentworth Golf Club. The pair is a stroke clear of Tyrrell Hatton , who recovered from a bogey at No. 1 to shoot six birdies and a 67.

Mikaela Shiffrin postponed her return to World Cup skiing for at least another month, pulling out of next week’s season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria with a back issue. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup champion, who hasn’t raced in nearly nine months, said she tweaked her back while skiing last week. The next races on the World Cup calendar are two parallel slaloms on Nov. 13-14 in Lech, another Austrian resort. Shiffrin has struggled with back issues before but never sat out a World Cup race for that reason. Shiffrin has not raced since picking up her 66th career victory at a super-G in Bulgaria on Jan. 26. She returned home to the United States and took a five-week break following the death of her father in early February. Then, when she planned to return in mid-March, the remainder of the season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Federica Brignone ending Shiffrin’s thee-year reign as overall champion … The International Ski Federation removed its top administrator from her job, citing a “complete loss of confidence.” Former British alpine racer Sarah Lewis, an expected candidate in the FIS presidential election postponed to June, had been secretary general of skiing’s governing body for 20 years.

NBA

Mavericks' Porzingis has knee surgery

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis had surgery to address a lateral meniscus injury in his right knee, and the team said there was no timetable for a return. The 7-foot-3-inch Porzingis was hurt in the opener of a first-round playoff series against the Clippers in August. He played the next two games before being sidelined the remainder of a series won in six games by the Clippers. Porzingis averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first season with Dallas. He missed all of 2018-19 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February 2018. The Mavericks acquired Porzingis from the Knicks in a seven-player deal before the trading deadline in 2019.

SOCCER

Saturday’s Rapids-Galaxy game postponed

The match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy scheduled for Saturday was postponed after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus. It is the fourth Rapids match to be postponed because of positive tests for COVID-19. The last time Colorado played was a 5-0 win over San Jose on Sept. 23. Twelve staff members and five players have tested positive since Sept 24 … Italian club AC Milan said Zlatan Ibrahimović has recovered from the coronavirus and will be available for the derby against rival Inter Milan. Ibrahimović tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Milan plays Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Oct. 17, in their first match after the international break. Ibrahimović, 38, scored three goals in Milan’s first two matches this season … Friday’s Under-21 European Championship qualifying match between host Iceland and Italy was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests by two players and a staff member among Italy’s traveling party.

HOCKEY

ECHL will have split season for 2020-21

The ECHL announced a split-season plan for its 2020-21 season, with both the league’s New England representatives in line to begin play on Jan. 15, 2021. The 26-team league said 13 teams will begin a 72-game season on Dec. 11, and 12 others will begin a 62-game one on Jan. 15 “upon jurisdictional approval.” The Maine Mariners and the Worcester Railers are scheduled to participate in the second half of the split season. The Atlanta Gladiators announced Oct. 1 it would voluntary suspend operations for this season. Boston’s affiliate in the ECHL since 2015, Atlanta plans to return in 2021-22. Any players on its roster not signed with the Bruins have been made free agents for the season.

MISCELLANY

US champs Chock and Bates out of Skate America

Two-time US ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates withdrew from Skate America scheduled for Oct. 23-25 in Las Vegas. The pair cited the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on their training and preparation, saying they will focus on the 2021 US Figure Skating Championships scheduled for Jan. 11-17 at San Jose, Calif. The duo won a second US title at the national championships in January … The Mercedes team found a second coronavirus case among its staff at the Eifel Grand Prix in Nurburg, Germany, and flew in six emergency replacements ahead of Sunday’s Formula One race. Championship points leader Lewis Hamilton and fellow driver Valtteri Bottas have minimum exposure to the other team staff, team principal Toto Wolff said. Both Friday practice sessions were canceled due to bad weather … French cyclist Arnaud Démare earned his second straight stage win in the Giro d’Italia in another mass sprint at the end of the mostly-flat 89-mile seventh leg from Matera to Brindisi. Italy. Portugal’s João Almeida held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey with a 43-second lead over Spain’s Pello Bilbao.

