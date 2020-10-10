fb-pixel

1 dead following multi-car crash caused by wrong way driver on I-93 in Milton

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated October 10, 2020, 1 hour ago

A person died following a multiple-vehicle crash caused by a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Route 93 in Milton Saturday morning, State Police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m., as the driver was traveling north on the southbound side of the highway, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio.

No information on the victim or others involved in the crash has been released.

The southbound side of the highway near Exit 3 was closed following the crash, the state Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.

Advertisement