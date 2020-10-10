1 dead following multi-car crash caused by wrong way driver on I-93 in Milton

A person died following a multiple-vehicle crash caused by a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Route 93 in Milton Saturday morning, State Police said.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m., as the driver was traveling north on the southbound side of the highway, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio.
No information on the victim or others involved in the crash has been released.
The southbound side of the highway near Exit 3 was closed following the crash, the state Department of Transportation said in a tweet.
NOW: I-93 SB closed at exit 3 in #Milton, due to multi-car crash in area.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 10, 2020
