Mass. reports 587 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,160 new people received molecular tests for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people tested in Massachusetts to nearly 2.4 million since the pandemic began.

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday was nine, the state Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

The Massachusetts death toll due to the coronavirus reached 9,372 Saturday, the state reported, with 10 newly reported deaths. The state also announced 587 new confirmed cases, bringing that total to 135,598.

The seven-day average positive rate for those tests was 1.1 percent as of Friday, the state reported. The measure is calculated from all tests administered, and the average has remained above 1 percent since late last month, according to state data.

The dashboard also offers another measure of test positivity, which is based on daily positive tests per people tested. That figure was at 4.4 percent as of Friday. Some experts have suggested that this measure of positive tests per people tested is a better gauge of the pandemic.

Also as of Friday, the three-day average of patients being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals was 505, the state said. According to state data, three hospitals were using surge capacity to treat those patients that day.

On Saturday, Johns Hopkins University reported that there have been more than 214,000 deaths due to the coronavirus in the United States. About 7.7 million cases of the disease have also been reported.

The latest figures also come as President Trump addressed a crowd of supporters at the White House on Saturday. Officials have refused to say whether Trump, who was hospitalized with the coronavirus last week, is still contagious.





