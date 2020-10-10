Abington police arrest suspect for cocaine trafficking charge

A male suspect was arrested in Abington for the distribution of cocaine as officers executed a search warrant at a home there Friday night, according to police.

Abington police said in a statement that officers found nearly 60 grams of cocaine, as well as almost $16,000 in cash, anabolic steroids, Naloxone, and Adderall at 104 Doris Drive.

The suspect, whom police did not identify, was arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine in excess of 36 grams, two counts of possession of a class B substance, and two counts of possession of a class E substance.