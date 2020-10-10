Body of missing Cape Cod man found near Maine lake

He had not been seen by friends for several days, the department said.

James P. Fulginiti, 64, was found at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday by Maine Game Wardens along the shore of Little Beaver Pond in Magalloway Plantation, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a statement Saturday evening.

The body of a missing Cape Cod man was found on the shores of a remote lake in Maine Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A local campground owner drove a boat to Fulginiti’s boat-access-only camp along the pond and found his dog alone in the camp and his boat stuck in the mud inside a nearby cove, the statement read.

There was no sign of Fulginiti, the department said, and the dog appeared to have been by itself for several days. The campground owner called the warden service at 10:44 a.m.

Four game wardens responded and searched along the shore. Fulginiti was found around four hours later about 200 yards from where he set up camp, the department said.

Officials believe Fulginiti’s boat broke free from his camp and drifted over to the shore. The boat was stuck in shallow water and mud about 70 feet from the shore. The man is believed to have walked along the pond in an attempt to retrieve the boat.

The State Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta will determine Fulginiti’s cause of death, the statement read.

