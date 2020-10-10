Kayaker drowns in Echo Lake in Franconia, N.H.

A man drowned Saturday morning after he fell out of his kayak into the waters of Echo Lake in Franconia, N.H. officials said.
New Hampshire State Police said they are withholding his identity pending notification to next of kin, according to a statement by the Marine Patrol division.
The man was reported as missing when State Police received a report of him falling out of his kayak at about 10 a.m. , according to the statement.
The man was found two minutes later by others in the area, the Marine Patrol division said.
New Hampshire Fish and Game as well as Franconia police and firefighters assisted State Police on scene, the statement read.
The incident remains under investigation, State Police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or via email at Nicholas.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.
