Man kicked, spit on woman at JFK/UMass Station, Transit Police say

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly kicked and spat on a woman at JFK/UMass station shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the department said Saturday.

The man allegedly “piggybacked” into the station behind the woman at the fare gate, according to a statement from Transit Police, who said the incident was an assault and battery involving a dangerous weapon — a “shod foot” — on a person over 60.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a grey zip-up winter jacket, black pants, and black sneakers, police said.