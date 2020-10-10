Man kicked, spit on woman at JFK/UMass Station, Transit Police say

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly kicked and spat on a woman at JFK/UMass station shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the department said Saturday.
The man allegedly “piggybacked” into the station behind the woman at the fare gate, according to a statement from Transit Police, who said the incident was an assault and battery involving a dangerous weapon — a “shod foot” — on a person over 60.
At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a grey zip-up winter jacket, black pants, and black sneakers, police said.
Police ask that anyone who has information about the man contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050, or text 873873 to report a tip anonymously.
Advertisement
Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.