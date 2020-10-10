New England news in brief

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman outside of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute shortly after 10 a.m. last Monday. He was described as a Black male dressed in an all-black jumpsuit, police said Saturday. He allegedly ran up to the woman and struck her in the right side of the head with his fist, police said. He then ran away down Jimmy Fund Way, before turning right on Brookline Avenue, police said. The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips may be left at 800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to 27463.

MILTON

One killed in wrong-way crash

State Police are investigating a wrong way crash on Interstate 93 Saturday that killed one person and trapped another in a vehicle, the department said. The crash involved four vehicles and occurred around 5 a.m. on I-93 south near exit 3. For reasons still under investigation, a driver was traveling north on the southbound side of the highway when the crash occurred. One person was ejected from a vehicle and another was trapped in a vehicle, State Police said. No further information was available.





WESTWOOD5 teens injured in crash

A teenager was seriously injured and four other teens were treated for minor injuries after the car they were traveling in struck a utility pole and tree early Saturday, police said. The car appeared to veer across the center line of Pond Street in the Martingale Lane area shortly after 12:30 a.m., police said in a statement. After striking the curb, the car became airborne before crashing into a utility pole, police said. The force of the impact shattered the pole, but the car continued off the road until it hit a tree. A teen who was in the back seat, and who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries. The teen is being treated at a Boston-area hospital. Four others were wearing seat belts. They were treated either at the scene or at a hospital for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

CONCORD, N.H.

Hikers warned to be careful on trails

The state Fish and Game Department is warning hikers to be extra careful this holiday weekend. The department said this is the busiest weekend of the fall hiking season for both expert trekkers and casual leaf peepers. With a surge of hikers of all skill levels hitting the trail, they’re warning visitors to be careful and responsible, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said hikers should maintain safe social distancing and wear masks when that’s not possible. They advised hikers to think twice about dangerous backcountry adventures given that rescues put first responders at greater risk of exposure to the virus. (AP)





PORTLAND, Maine

Virtual visitor files lawsuits against hotels

A disabled Florida woman paid a virtual visit to Maine and left a trail of lawsuits in her wake. Six to be exact. Deborah Laufer is described in the federal lawsuits as a “tester” for the purpose of asserting her civil rights and ensuring that places of public accommodation comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Her six lawsuits in Maine are among hundreds she has filed in more than a dozen states. Her lawsuits contend lodging establishments and their online booking services failed to identify accessible rooms, provide an option for booking an accessible room, and provide sufficient information about accessible features. She contended they discriminated against her by failing to ensure that she could enjoy the same experience as those without disabilities. Laufer didn’t actually stay at any of the properties, at least not in Maine. She visited the websites or third-party online booking sites for properties including the Bar Harbor Grand Hotel and the Inn on St. John in Portland. Both businesses declined comment.

ISLESFORD, Maine

Baby born on island for first time in decades

A woman has given birth to a baby on Little Cranberry Island for the first time in more than nine decades. Born two weeks ago, Azalea Belle Gray is the sixth child for Aaron Gray and Erin Fernald Gray on Islesford, which is also known as Little Cranberry Island. The Grays had contingency plans to go to Mount Desert Island — the largest island off the coast of Maine — for the birth if they needed to. But everything went smoothly Sept. 26. (AP)



















