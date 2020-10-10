Transit police searching for suspect in assault at Andrew Station

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in an assault and battery involving a knife, the department said Saturday.
The incident occurred aboard a Red Line train at Andrew station in South Boston on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m., according to a statement from Transit Police.
Photos of the suspect posted by Transit Police show a man wearing a white T-shirt, tan pants, and a loose piece of clothing tied around his neck. Police ask that anyone who has information about the suspect contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050, or text 873873 to report a tip anonymously.
Advertisement
Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.