Transit police searching for suspect in assault at Andrew Station

MBTA police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the ongoing investigation.

By Ivy Scott Globe Correspondent,Updated October 10, 2020, 34 minutes ago
MBTA Transit Police released two photos of a man wanted for questioning in an assault and battery aboard a Red Line train.
MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in an assault and battery involving a knife, the department said Saturday.

The incident occurred aboard a Red Line train at Andrew station in South Boston on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m., according to a statement from Transit Police.

Photos of the suspect posted by Transit Police show a man wearing a white T-shirt, tan pants, and a loose piece of clothing tied around his neck. Police ask that anyone who has information about the suspect contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050, or text 873873 to report a tip anonymously.

