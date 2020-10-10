Westwood teen seriously injured, four other teens have minor injuries after crash

A Westwood teenager was seriously injured in a single-car crash early Saturday morning that left four other teens with “relatively minor injuries” and the vehicle “impaled on a tree,” police said.

The car appeared to have veered across the center line of Pond Street in the Martingale Lane area shortly after 12:30 a.m., Westwood police said in a statement. After striking the curb, the car became airborne before crashing into a utility pole, police said. The force of the impact shattered the pole, but the car continued off the road until it hit a tree.

The vehicle’s five occupants were all Westwood teenagers, police said. Four were wearing seatbelts and sustained relatively minor injuries. They were either treated on site or transported to hospitals in the area and have since been released, police said.