Woman assaulted Monday outside Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and battery outside the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Monday around 10 a.m.
The suspect, who allegedly assaulted a woman standing in front of 1 Jimmy Fund Way, was described as a male wearing a black jumpsuit and white sneakers, according to a statement Saturday from Boston police.
The suspect ran up to the woman and, without provocation, punched her on the right side of the head before taking off on foot down Jimmy Fund Way, turning right onto Brookline Avenue, police said.
The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
Police ask that anyone who has information about the suspect contact detectives at 617-343-4275. People who want to provide information anonymously can also call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to 27463.