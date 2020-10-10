Elizabeth Warren stumps for Joe Biden at N.H. rally

Warren opened her remarks by acknowledging the remarkable shift and then reached for her cellphone and took selfies of herself with the crowd, as supporters waved from folding chairs positioned to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The scene in the parking lot of Teamsters Local 633 in Manchester offered a sharp contrast to the big gatherings Warren hosted during the New Hampshire presidential primary, when supporters packed large venues and waited in long lines for a selfie with the Massachusetts senator.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — US Senator Elizabeth Warren returned Saturday to the presidential campaign trail for the first time since ending her White House run in March , headlining an outdoor rally for former vice president Joe Biden before a socially distanced crowd of voters in face masks.

Advertisement

“Now we got the serious stuff taken care of,” said Warren, who was considered as a possible running mate for Biden before he chose California Senator Kamala Harris.

Warren addressed the crowd for about 12 minutes, casting next month’s election as an opportunity to hold President Trump accountable and urging Democrats to guard against efforts to keep voters away from the polls.

“Donald Trump’s plan to hang onto power in this country has now come down to this. It’s come down to keeping people from voting, suppressing the vote,” she said. “We have to fight that.”

Trump’s schedule Saturday included a White House speech, his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19. On Twitter, he shared news stories about a Texas mayoral candidate accused of voter fraud and voters in Franklin County, Ohio, receiving incorrect ballots.

“You see how many crooked ballots are being found and turned back in,” he told a crowd on the South Lawn. “Just what I said.”

Recent polls in New Hampshire show Biden with a comfortable lead over Trump, who last visited the state in August, the day after accepting the presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention.

Advertisement

Biden’s strong poll numbers mark a remarkable reversal of fortune for his campaign, which left New Hampshire for South Carolina before ballots were counted during the presidential primary in February.

Biden finished fifth in the Democratic contest, just behind Warren, and hasn’t been back to New Hampshire since then. His wife, Jill Biden, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the New Hampshire primary winner, campaigned for him here earlier this month.

The state carries four votes in the Electoral College, which went to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Warren criticized Trump on a range of issues, including his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and his support of a lawsuit that seeks to end the Affordable Care Act. The case is scheduled to go before the Supreme Court for oral arguments on Nov. 10.

“Joe Biden likes to say that this is a battle for the soul of our nation. I believe Joe Biden is right, and that’s why I want to see a president whose soul is there for the people,” Warren said.

She praised Biden as an empathetic leader, who will “build an America that works for everyone.”

After the rally ended, the New Hampshire Democratic Party e-mailed supporters a fund-raising pitch from Warren, who was headed to Maine to do more campaigning.

“We can’t leave anything up to chance, because everything is on the line,” the e-mail said. “You don’t get what you don’t fight for — so let’s give this everything we’ve got for these final weeks.”

Advertisement

Melvin Poindexter, a Massachusetts member of the Democratic National Committeewho attended the rally, said he’s trying to spread the word about attempts to suppress votes.

“Trump has indicated that by any means necessary he is going to try to steal this election, no matter what the people say," said Poindexter, who lives in Watertown. “Our objective is to impress upon people how important their vote is and how important this election is.”

Nicole “Nikki” Fordey, a social worker from Litchfield, N.H., said it’s important for Democrats to turn out for Biden, regardless of who they supported in the primary.

Fordey, a first-time candidate running for state representative, said Trump’s decision to resume a public schedule was “very irresponsible.”

“Regardless of your political orientation, you shouldn’t be putting people at risk,” she said.

Matt Mooshian, who lives in Claremont, N.H., said he’s seen support for Biden build there in recent weeks. The city voted for Trump four years ago.

Some Claremont residents who voted for Trump in 2016 believe he hasn’t fulfilled his campaign promises, said Mooshian, a case manager at a community mental health center.

“I’m feeling confident that we’re going to go Biden,” he said.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.