In op-ed, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says President Trump legitimizes actions of domestic terrorists, vows to hold him accountable

“When our leaders encourage domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions," Whitmer wrote. "When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit. And when a sitting president stands on a national stage refusing to condemn white supremacists and hate groups, as President Trump did when he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during the first presidential debate, he is complicit.”

One day after authorities announced they had disrupted an alleged plot to kidnap her , Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wrote in an op-ed published in the Washington Post that President Trump legitimized the actions of domestic terrorists by refusing to condemn white supremacists and vowed to “hold him accountable.”

The op-ed echoes public comments Whitmer made after authorities announced the scheme, in which six men allegedly spent months plotting to kidnap the governor and rehearsed taking her from her vacation home.

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said Thursday.

The president responded to Whitmer’s Thursday comments on Twitter that night, criticizing the measures she had imposed months ago in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and suggesting she should have thanked him after authorities foiled the alleged plot.

“The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist — while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities,” the president’s tweets said.

During the presidential debate on Sept. 29, Trump was asked to condemn white supremacist and militia groups that have been active at rallies against police violence. He did not and told the Proud Boys, which the Southern Poverty Law Center designates as a hate group, to “stand back and stand by.”

“I’m not going to waste my time arguing with the president. But I will always hold him accountable. Because when our leaders speak, their words carry weight,” Whitmer wrote in the op-ed.

She went on to criticize the president’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, writing that, “instead of uniting the country, our president has spent the past seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, and fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.”

She also defended the measures that she made near the beginning of the pandemic to close businesses and restrict daily life, writing the choices were “gut-wrenching decisions no governor has ever had to make.”

This past spring, hundreds of protesters, some of them armed, took to Michigan’s Capitol building to call for Whitmer’s ouster and for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted. Whitmer, a first-term Democrat, has been criticized by Republican lawmakers and people in conservative areas of Michigan for her response to the pandemic.

On Thursday, authorities also announced state charges had been filed against seven men with ties to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and start a “civil war.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.