Photos: Hundreds of supporters gather for Trump’s White House event

Ahead of President Trump’s first in-person event since his COVID-19 diagnosis, large crowds made their way to the White House’s grounds Saturday. They gathered on the South Lawn, where Trump delivered a speech from the White House’s balcony. Hundreds attended the event. Earlier today, the president’s supporters, donning “Make America Great Again” hats and blue “We The Free” t-shirts, rallied at The Ellipse, the park south of the White House lawn. Some attendees did not appear to be wearing masks. The Trump campaign said all attendees would be given a temperature check and that the wearing of masks would be encouraged. President Donald Trump appears on the balcony during a rally at the White House in Washington on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, during his first public event since being hospitalized for COVID-19. DOUG MILLS/NYT President Donald Trump appears on the balcony during a rally at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, his first public event since being hospitalized for COVID-19. Doug Mills/NYT People attend a rally at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as President Donald Trump appears on the balcony during his first public event since being hospitalized for COVID-19. DOUG MILLS/NYT Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Associated Press Supporters of President Donald Trump march in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Trump is scheduled to appear on the balcony of the White House on Saturday afternoon, and address a previously scheduled gathering of conservative activists. STEFANI REYNOLDS/NYT Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up ÒBack the BlueÓ signs during a rally outside the White House in Washington, Oct. 10, 2020. Trump, eager to prove he has fully recovered a week after being hospitalized for Covid-19, appeared briefly on Saturday afternoon in front of hundreds of chanting supporters gathered at the White House. Stefani Reynolds/NYT Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at The Ellipse, before entering to The White House, where Trump will hold an event on the South lawn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press President Donald Trump supporters rally at The Ellipse, before entering to The White House, where President Trump will hold a rally in the South lawn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at The Ellipse, before entering to The White House, where Trump will hold an event on the South lawn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press Supporters of President Donald Trump receive pizza after a rally at The Ellipse, before entering to the White House, where Trump will hold an event on the South lawn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press Conservative commentator and political activist Candace Owens speaks during a rally at The Ellipse, before entering to the White House, where President Donald Trump will hold an event on the South lawn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press President Donald Trump supporters walk to the gate of the White House after a rally at The Ellipse, where Trump will hold an event on the South lawn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press Globe wire services were used in this report.
