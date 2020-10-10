Photos: Hundreds of supporters gather for Trump’s White House event

Ahead of President Trump’s first in-person event since his COVID-19 diagnosis, large crowds made their way to the White House’s grounds Saturday.

They gathered on the South Lawn, where Trump delivered a speech from the White House’s balcony. Hundreds attended the event.

Earlier today, the president’s supporters, donning “Make America Great Again” hats and blue “We The Free” t-shirts, rallied at The Ellipse, the park south of the White House lawn. Some attendees did not appear to be wearing masks.