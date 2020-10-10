fb-pixel

These photos and videos show the worst of Hurricane Delta

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated October 10, 2020, 23 minutes ago
A storm chaser walked down a pier over Lake Arthur as Hurricane Delta's outer bands move into Louisiana on Friday.
A storm chaser walked down a pier over Lake Arthur as Hurricane Delta's outer bands move into Louisiana on Friday.PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER/Associated Press

Delta made landfall Friday evening near the coastal Louisiana town of Creole as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing strong winds and heavy rain before weakening to a tropical storm early Saturday.

These photos show the destruction caused by the storm, which forecasters warned could still bring dangerous storm surge and floods across Louisiana and parts of neighboring Texas.

People observed rain and wind as Hurricane Delta made landfall on Friday in Lake Arthur, La.
People observed rain and wind as Hurricane Delta made landfall on Friday in Lake Arthur, La.Go Nakamura/Getty
A man recorded rain and wind on his phone in Lake Arthur, La.
A man recorded rain and wind on his phone in Lake Arthur, La.Go Nakamura/Getty
People observed rain and wind as Hurricane Delta made landfall in Lake Arthur, La.
People observed rain and wind as Hurricane Delta made landfall in Lake Arthur, La. Go Nakamura/Getty
An oil and gas processing plant is seen in Lake Charles, La.
An oil and gas processing plant is seen in Lake Charles, La.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
A contractor took shelter inside a hotel garage in Lake Charles, La.
A contractor took shelter inside a hotel garage in Lake Charles, La.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Hurricane Delta made landfall near Lake Arthur, La.
Hurricane Delta made landfall near Lake Arthur, La.Go Nakamura/Getty
A man walked toward a hotel during Hurricane Delta Friday in Lafayette, La.
A man walked toward a hotel during Hurricane Delta Friday in Lafayette, La.Mario Tama/Getty
A reporter covered his face as he reported during Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, La.
A reporter covered his face as he reported during Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, La.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
A contractor walked against the strong wind inside a hotel garage in Lake Charles, La.
A contractor walked against the strong wind inside a hotel garage in Lake Charles, La. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
A pickup truck drove through flooded road in Lake Arthur, La.
A pickup truck drove through flooded road in Lake Arthur, La.Go Nakamura/Getty
A boat owner checked his vessel after Hurricane Delta passed through the area in Lake Arthur, La.
A boat owner checked his vessel after Hurricane Delta passed through the area in Lake Arthur, La. Go Nakamura/Getty
Roberta Palermo, left, the owner of The Bank Hotel, and a hotel guest, right, checked their phones in darkness due to power outage at the lobby of the hotel in Lake Arthur, La.
Roberta Palermo, left, the owner of The Bank Hotel, and a hotel guest, right, checked their phones in darkness due to power outage at the lobby of the hotel in Lake Arthur, La. Go Nakamura/Getty
People attached a tow cable to remove large debris using a forklift after Hurricane Delta passed Lake Arthur, La., on Friday.
People attached a tow cable to remove large debris using a forklift after Hurricane Delta passed Lake Arthur, La., on Friday.Go Nakamura/Getty
Locals watched the rain from the roof of a bar where they intended to take shelter from Hurricane Delta in Bell City, La., on Friday.
Locals watched the rain from the roof of a bar where they intended to take shelter from Hurricane Delta in Bell City, La., on Friday.William Widmer/NYT
Spectators looked out towards the Gulf of Mexico as the outer bands of Hurricane Delta made landfall in Galveston, Texas on Friday.
Spectators looked out towards the Gulf of Mexico as the outer bands of Hurricane Delta made landfall in Galveston, Texas on Friday.MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images
An overturned 18-wheeler added more traffic as people evacuated from Lake Charles, La., as Hurricane Delta approached on Friday.
An overturned 18-wheeler added more traffic as people evacuated from Lake Charles, La., as Hurricane Delta approached on Friday.PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER/Associated Press

