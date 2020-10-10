These photos and videos show the worst of Hurricane Delta

Delta made landfall Friday evening near the coastal Louisiana town of Creole as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing strong winds and heavy rain before weakening to a tropical storm early Saturday.
These photos show the destruction caused by the storm, which forecasters warned could still bring dangerous storm surge and floods across Louisiana and parts of neighboring Texas.
Live update Hurricane Delta eye wal pic.twitter.com/uQzfYW0Zlx— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 9, 2020
Hurricane #Delta eye wall from Lake Arthur @RadarOmega_WX go pic.twitter.com/xDRNHniTY6— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 9, 2020
Widespread power outages across SW Louisiana due to #HurricaneDelta - Here was a scene at aprox 9:15 CDT with numerous power flashes in Jennings, LA pic.twitter.com/jVt4lZ6eWB— RadarOmega (@RadarOmega_WX) October 10, 2020
Structures starting to come apart! We’ve been in the most intense winds now for nearly 2 hours! #Delta @NWSLakeCharles @NHC_Atlantic pic.twitter.com/hiv2D504AZ— Gage Shaw (@WXgage) October 9, 2020
Video of the #Delta eyewall hitting Lake Charles, Louisiana pic.twitter.com/6LiO96ykgS— Ben McMillan (@WeatherLiveTV) October 10, 2020
This sucker just WON’T quit! Much more intense and longer duration than I expected! #Delta pic.twitter.com/2R0EYfv9WT— Gage Shaw (@WXgage) October 9, 2020
