1977 Red Sox season ended in frustration

As a preface. let me say I’m neither greatly chagrined nor will I skip my morning grits because it appears the Red Sox will be packing their money bags and heading home when the week is over.

Editor’s note: The Globe is reaching into its archives to bring you “Replay,” articles from the past that highlight something interesting, timely, or revealing. This column by Ray Fitzgerald on troubles facing the Red Sox as they concluded the 1977 season appeared on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1977, under the headline “5 frustrations hindered Sox.”

The 1977 Red Sox had sluggers like (from left) Carlton Fisk, George Scott, Jim Rice, and Butch Hobson, but not enough pitching to top the Yankees and Orioles.

Let me explain. Those of us who have a passion for sports come in two shapes. For some, nothing less than a championship will suffice. If the team falls short of that, its players should he consigned to bread and water in the Tower of London.

If you’re not a winner, you’re a loser. If not a hero, a bum. There is no Mr. Inbetween. Those in this category will feel the Red Sox let them down by not beating out the Yankees and/or Orioles, if indeed the miracle does not come to pass.

Then there are the others, for whom the fight’s the thing, those whose interest is at least as much in the race itself as in who crosses the finish line first.

I am one of those. I ask only that the Red Sox be a contender, that the games of August and September be alive and vibrant, rather than mere playing-out-the-string charades.

With that as a standard, the Red Sox of 1977 were a success. They kept me interested all summer. They brought us a barrel of fun, hit a ton of homers, packed the park, and gave those of us who type for a living plenty to write about.

Still, the season seems about to end in frustration. The so-close-but-no-cigar syndrome, as it has so many times with the Red Sox, is about to strike again, leaving their many constituents clawing at the air.

I’d like to examine some of those frustrations this morning.

Luis Tiant went 12-8 in 1977 after a 21-win season in 1976. Frank O'Brien

Frustration No. 1 — The decline and fall of Luis Tiant.

Tiant came upon hard times in 1977, beginning with his late arrival at spring training. By the last month, things have deteriorated to where he’s been lifted at the least sign of trouble.

He’s rebelled at this. Once, after two innings, he told the manager, “Get somebody else,” and walked off the mound. Against the Yankees last week, Tiant, after being taken out, disgustedly fired his glove into the dugout.

Tiant’s unraveling hasn’t been confined to the mound. He had always enjoyed a good press, and I’d like to have a buck for every complimentary word I’ve written about him.

But his contract squabbles muddied the journalistic waters. Stories questioned his motives in demanding a contract extension. Tiant snapped back, sometimes with justification and sometimes not.

About a month ago, the Globe’s Bob Ryan wrote that part of Tiant’s problem might be too much weight, that he wasn’t in shape.

The pitcher responded to this comment — a valid one — by insulting Ryan in the clubhouse, using phrases right out of the devil’s handbook.

For many seasons, Tiant pitched with grace under pressure for the Red Sox. He hasn’t responded the same way to criticism.

Frustration No. 2 — The lack of a lefthanded starter and reliever.

Perhaps a team with four consistent righthanded starters can get by, but not one with a staff that functions like the roller coaster at Nantasket.

As recently as last Thursday, when the Tigers beat the Sox with four in the seventh, the situation cried for a southpaw. The Tigers had five lefthanded batters in a row, yet Don Zimmer was forced to bring in Jim Willoughby.

The situation here is bleak. There are no lefthanders of note in the system and few available on the market, or maybe you think the Mets will trade Jon Matlack for Bernie Carbo?

Frustration No. 3 — The pitching staff in general.

Rick Wise and Fergie Jenkins, starters in Winter Haven, have been sent to Siberia. Tiant is a question mark, and Reggie Cleveland a good-bad mystery. The three kids will help, but before the snow melts next spring the Sox will have to come up with somebody new and potentially terrific or the front office will have its ears singed.

While Jim Rice had a stellar 1977 campaign, Fred Lynn batted just .260 with 18 home runs. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Frustration No. 4 — The off season of Fred Lynn.

The excitement of ’75 was the disappointment of ’77. But I have to believe his ankles really are that bad, and that the slump is a temporary thing. Lynn had too good and too smooth a swing to lose it overnight. It is also possible, of course, that he is injury-prone and may never be 100 percent for an entire season.

Frustration No. 5 — Confusion over the Red Sox sale.

This merry-go-round kept the Sox from spending big money in pursuit of excellence and, unless a decision is made before the free agent draft, may tie up any kids for such desired commodities as the Yankees' Mike Torrez.

Other frustrations include the lack of speed, the one-dimensional offense, Bill Campbell’s late-season sore arm (almost predictable, he was worked so much in the first half), and mediocre bench strength.

I’d have to say a dynasty is not in the immediate future, but here are a couple of suggestions:

A. Figure out a way to fold Fenway Park into a suitcase and bring it on the road.

B. Sell the team to the Kennedys. This would end the money worries, would assure the fans that the franchise would stay in Boston, and would give all the Kennedy kids useful employment.