In a 2-0 start, Watertown field hockey has been opportunistic with open-field runs

“We have to keep seeing the openings,” said Watertown coach Eileen Donahue, whose squad opened the season with a 6-0 victory at Wakefield last Saturday. “We could have done better with that. We make ourselves small when you need to make yourself bigger. It was getting tight and we don’t need to do that because there is a huge field out there, so we need to take advantage of it.”

High school field hockey in the Bay State looks different this season with several modifications due to COVID-19, chiefly 7 v. 7 play. However, the Watertown field hockey team showed that is quickly learning how to adapt with a 6-0 Middlesex League win over visiting Wakefield at Victory Field Saturday morning.

Just 45 seconds into the game, Aislin Devaney buried a rebound into the back of the net. The Raiders poured on the shots throughout, registering 30 in total.

Despite the limit to seven players per side, Watertown took advantage of the rebounds created by the onslaught of shots.

“You need to make sure you have [defenders] back, supporting from behind,” said sophomore forward Maggie Driscoll, who had a goal. “You have to be conscious of how many players you have in the circle and how many you have behind.”

Sophomore Margaret Driscoll and junior Ellie Monahan each scored two goals to help the Raiders secure the victory.

Bishop Stang 0, St. Mary’s 0 — The Catholic Central League draw gave visiting St. Mary’s (0-1-1) its first standings point in program history.

Hopkinton 2, Medway 1 — Seniors Sarah Doyle and Alyssa Souza scored for the Hillers (1-0) in their Tri-Valley League opener.

Lexington 7, Belmont 0 — Senior Annabel Cicotta netted two goals and an assist and freshman Hannah Ward had a pair of goals for the Minutemen in the Middlesex League victory.

Lincoln-Sudbury 9, Newton South 3 — Sophomore Reagan Malo scored twice as the Warriors improved to 2-0 with the Dual County League win on the road.

Methuen 5, Dracut 0 — The Rangers (1-0) received two goals and two assists from junior captain Natalia Fiato, and Isabel Putnam recorded a shutout with eight saves for the Merrimack Valley Conference road win.

Winchester 7, Reading 0 — Senior captains Niki Micciche (3 goals, 1 assist) and Mia Legere (2 goals, 2 assists) propelled host Winchester to the Middlesex League victory.

Boys' cross-country

Bishop Stang 15, Cardinal Spellman 50 — Senior Danny Sullivan completed the 3.1-mile course in 18:53, pacing the 2-0 Spartans to the Catholic Central win.

Burlington 19, Wilmington 42 — James Johnson (16:24) propelled the Red Devils to the Middlesex League win.

Hopkinton 19, Medway 40 — Nick Brown led the Hillers to the Tri-Valley League win by running three miles in 16:13.

Marblehead 19, Salem 37 — Peter Clifford (17:07) and Ciro Martin-Sotos (17:07) went 1-2 for the Magicians in Peabody.

Girls' cross-country

Cardinal Spellman 17, Bishop Stang 43 — In their first meet of the season, the Cardinals went 1-2-3 with junior Abigail Walton (20:47) and senior captains Emma Grzybinski (21:20) and Ava O’Donnell (22:25) on the challenging Mark Googan course for the Catholic Central win.

Holliston 27, Norton 30 — Holliston freshman Carmen Luisi legged out a first-place finish, finishing the 2-mile course in 11:28.

Hopkinton 15, Medway 48 — Hope DeLuca finished first, completing the three-mile course in under 20 minutes for the Hillers in the Tri-Valley League win.

Marblehead 15, Salem 50 — Caroline Johnson (21:38), Claire Tips (23:20), and Isabelle Harvey (23:25) paced the Magicians to the Northeastern Conference win in Peabody.

Boys' soccer

Billerica 2, Andover 0 — Cameron Salter and Brian Jones tallied goals for the Indians in the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup. Marco Cugno earned the shutout.

Cambridge 0, Bedford 0 — Junior keeper Evan Squire recorded his third shutout of the season for the Bucs (3-0-1) in the Dual County League matchup.

Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 0 — Senior Michael Arakelian assisted on all three goals for the host Lions (1-0) as they opened the Merrimack Valley Conference season.

Concord-Carlisle 6, Wayland 0 — Nic Santos scored a hat trick for the visiting Patriots (4-0) in the Dual County County League matchup.

Lowell 5, Tewksbury 0 — Gak Kon and Jeremiah Mugisha scored two goals apiece for the visiting Red Raiders (1-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference opener.

Lowell Catholic 1, Shawsheen 1 — Junior Harry Grayson opened the scoring for the Crusaders, but Tyler Archibald answered for the Rams in the second half to secure the Commonwealth Athletic Conference tie.

Manchester Essex 6, Triton 0 — Naderson Curtis scored a hat trick for the Hornets (2-1) as they won their home opener in Cape Ann League play.

Medway 6, Hopkinton 2 — Senior Christian Perugini scored a hat trick for the Mustangs (1-0) in their Tri-Valley League opener.

Newburyport 4, Amesbury 0 — Junior Brady O’Donnell netted a hat trick for the host Clippers (1-0-1) in the Cape Ann game.

Norwood 1, Millis 0 — Tom Healy secured his first victory as head coach as the Mustangs (1-0) opened Tri-Valley League play at home.

Waltham 2, Weston 0 — Ken Cardona finished off a breakaway feed through the middle of the field from Sheldon Hernandez early in the fourth quarter for the game’s first goal before Hernandez set up Luswin Martinez for an insurance tally nine minutes later and a Dual County League shutout for the host Hawks (1-3).

Chelmsford's Kat Slattery and Central Catholic's Zarina Pinto chase down a ball in Saturday's Merrimack Valley Conference match in Chelmsford. MEGHAN GOODE

Girls' soccer

Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 1 — Senior Adrianna Niles scored a goal and an assist for the Raiders (1-0) in their Merrimack Valley Conference opener on the road. Claudio Porto and Adrianna Marinello also scored.

Holliston 2, Norton 0 — Sophomore Tatum Cordon and freshman Kaitlin O’Connell netted their first varsity goals for the Panthers in the Tri-Valley League victory.

North Reading 1, Lynnfield 0 — Jenna DiNapoli scored the only goal of the game and keeper Julia Thorstad made five saves to seal the Cape Ann League home win for the Hornets.

Tewksbury 2, Lowell 1 — Lexi Polimeno and Ally Indigaro scored to lead the host Redmen to the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Ursuline 4, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Sophomore Jenelle Murphy scored a goal and two assists as the Bears (1-1) picked up a nonleague win.

Wilmington 2, Burlington 1 — Junior Alyssa Granara scored both goals for the Wildcats (2-0) in a Middlesex League road win.

Winchester 8, Reading 0 — Ally Murphy and Ellie Rappole netted two goals apiece for host Winchester in the Middlesex League win.