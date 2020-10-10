BC football has a kick in overtime victory against Pittsburgh

Going into their Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against Pitt on Saturday at Alumni Stadium, Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi almost sounded surprised hearing himself describe what he saw of the Eagles on film.

With offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti at his side, Boston College first-year head coach Jeff Hafley is in the process of morphing the Eagles offense from the sledgehammering operation that ran the ball until teams folded (or didn’t) into an inventive and experimental attack that takes its chances with the passing game and picks its opportunities in the run game wisely.

This is going to take some getting used to.

“It appears that they just kind of run the ball just to say they ran it, but they really want to throw the football,” Narduzzi said.

Even as the Eagles found themselves in overtime against the Panthers, tied at 24, there was no doubt on the BC sideline they could pull a chunk play out of their pocket.

BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) led the Eagles to a 31-30 overtime win, connecting with Zay Flowers on three touchdowns of 44, 77 and 25 yards, the latter coming in OT. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Phil Jurkovec, who completed 19 of 35 passes for 358 yards and 3 touchdowns, connected with Zay Flowers (6 catches, 162 yards) on all three scoring tosses, including a 25-yard TD on BC’s first possession of OT for a 31-24 lead over the Panthers. Flowers, who had battled with Pitt cornerback Jason Pinnock all game in a 1-on-1 matchup as well as a war of words, sped past Pinnock on a post route to score in OT on Jurkovec’s 25-yard scoring toss. It was Flowers’ third TD catch of the game after making explosive scoring hauls of 44 and 77 yards in regulation.

BC sophomore wideout Zay Flowers had a banner day for the Eagles with 6 catches for 162 yards and 3 TDs, including this 25-yard scoring grab from QB Phil Jurkovec for a 31-24 lead in OT. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Pittsburgh kicker Alex Kessman, who sent the game into OT with his 58-yard field goal on a fourth-and-20 attempt from the BC 41, wound up costing the Panthers when he missed a tying extra-point attempt wide right.

After the Eagles went ahead, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett rallied the Panthers for a 3-yard TD to Taysir Mack. But Kessman, who had made nine career kicks of 50-plus yards, missed the PAT to trigger a wild celebration by the Eagles, who improved to 3-1 overall (2-1 ACC) after their 31-30 victory over the Panthers. (3-2).

When BC fell behind, 7-3, in the first quarter thanks to a sneak from quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Eagles responded with a big pass play.

Jurkovec saw his fastest receiver Zay Flowers streaking downfield and hit him for a 44-yard touchdown that put the Eagles up, 10-7, with 13 minutes remaining in the first half.

Pitt took the lead again, making the Eagles pay for a pair of BC pass interference penalties with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to freshman wide receiver Israel Abanikanda that gave the Panthers a 14-10 lead with 10:35 left before halftime.

The Eagles, however, had no problems creating another scoring opportunity. Jurkovec marched BC from its own 25 to the Pitt 2 in 14 plays. Hafley and Cignetti have had nothing but confidence in the size and strength that make 6-foot-5-inch, 226-pound Jurkovec a capable runner. So they decided to do something a bit unusual.

They called a sneak for Jurkovec from the 2 and he muscled his way in to give the Eagles a 17-14 lead going into the locker room at halftime.

As soon as they came out, the Eagles saw another opportunity and jumped at it.

Four plays into the half, Jurkovec dropped back and found Flowers streaking upfield and hit him in stride for a 77-yard score that pushed the Eagles lead to 24-17.

Flowers has three touchdowns this season. Between his 61-yarder at Duke in the season opener and the two deep strikes he caught against Pitt, he’s been BC’s go-to whenever they’re hunting an explosive play.

The Panthers, however, came back with 2:18 left in the third to cut BC’s advantage to 24-21 when Vincent Davis scored on a 4-yard TD run to cap an eight-play, 81-yard drive.





