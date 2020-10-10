Bruins sign winger Craig Smith to three-year deal

The Bruins added to their middle-six forward ranks on Saturday morning, signing former Predators winger Craig Smith to a three-year deal.

Smith, 31, spent the first nine years of his career in Nashville, scoring 20-plus goals in five of the last seven years. He went for 18-13—31 in 69 games last year before the pause.

Smith is listed at 6 feet, 1 inch and 208 pounds and shoots righthanded. He is a quality finisher, with a 9.6 percent career shooting mark. He has gone over 10 percent four times.