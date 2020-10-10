Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore not expected to practice with Patriots Saturday morning

Will Newton be available to play Monday evening against the Denver Broncos?

That was the extent of the information shared by Belichick, who reiterated the team is taking things “day-by-day” and “hour-by-hour.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he does not expect quarterback Cam Newton or cornerback Stephon Gilmore to participate in Saturday morning’s practice, the team’s first in-person session since shutting down its facilities following Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

“We’ll take it day-by-day,” Belichick said. “Hour. By. Hour.”

Will Gilmore be available?

“Hour. By. Hour,” he replied again.

Who do you anticipate starting at quarterback?

“We’re taking it day-by-day,” Belichick said. “Today’s Saturday morning.”

As of right now, is your quarterback depth chart still Newton-Brian Hoyer-Jarrett Stidham?

“Day by day,” Belichick said.

What is your confidence level in your depth at quarterback?

“We’re hour to hour,” he said. “It’s 8:30 Saturday morning.”

Monday will mark the 10th day since Newton tested positive, which means he could be cleared to return for the 5 p.m. game against the Denver Broncos. Newton did not play in New England’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, Hoyer got the start, before getting pulled in the third quarter for Stidham.

Monday will mark the fifth day since Gilmore tested positive, which means he would only be eligible to play if he remains asymptomatic and produces two negative tests 24 hours apart. There has been no update on Gilmore’s condition since he announced Wednesday he was initially asymptomatic.

Newton and Gilmore are the lone members of the Patriots' 53-man roster to test positive for the virus. Practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray was also placed on the COVID-IR list, though it is unknown if he tested positive or was in close contact with someone who has.

As a result of Gilmore’s positive test, the Patriots are operating on a condensed timetable this week, as the team will only practice once ahead of Monday’s 5 p.m. kickoff. Belichick emphasized his focus is on maintaining the health of players and maximizing Saturday’s practice.

“I’m not trying to make decisions about Sunday, Monday, or anything else,” he said. "Just trying to make the most of our opportunity today.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.