The confetti was ready and the trophy was shined for a Lakers championship, but Jimmy Butler willed the Heat to victory

“Nothing,” Butler said when asked of his energy level. “I left it all out there on the floor along with my guys, and that’s how we’re going to have to play from here on out. Like I always say, it’s win or win for us. But this is the position that we’re in. We like it this way. We got two more in a row to get.”

ORLANDO – During these bubble games, players are not allowed to shower in the locker rooms, so they do their best to clean up, throw on some casual clothes and address the media. Jimmy Butler, donning shorts and low-top sneakers, plodded into his postgame session like Fred Sanford. Pain and soreness were evident. He exhaled as he sat down and stretches his legs out for relief.

Such are the consequences when you play all but 48 seconds in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat cannot win without him and at this rate can’t even play without him. Facing elimination against a Lakers team that can taste their first title in 10 years, Butler again willed his team with a triple double to a 111-108 victory, scoring 8 consecutive points in a span of 1 minute 35 seconds on a night when LeBron James was at his absolute best.

The difference Friday at AdventHealth Arena is Butler put the Heat on his shoulders and stubbornly attacked the Lakers defense until he scored and got fouled. James did the same thing, except on the Lakers' final possession, when he penetrated, saw three defenders and made the right basketball play.

With his brilliant floor vision, James found an open Danny Green at the top of the key with the Lakers down 1 and 7.1 seconds left. Green has two championship rings. He’s played in a plethora of big games, but he hasn’t shot the ball with confidence this entire season. He has been battered by Lakers' faithful for his lack of clutch shooting.

At no moment did Green believe he was going to hit that shot. He front rimmed it and Markieff Morris then tossed the rebound out of bounds, trying to find a hobbled Anthony Davis, who was pushed out of position and had no chance to get the ball.

James did everything he possibly could to win his fourth title. And the NBA prepared for the moment by setting up confetti on each baseline. Officials took the Lawrence O’Brien Trophy out of a Louis Vuitton box and began shining it for presentation.

Butler said he didn’t notice those things. He was too locked in on the game but of course he knew the stakes; he knew the Lakers wanted so badly to close this out and head home for a celebratory weekend in Los Angeles. Instead, he extended this series, extended the NBA Bubble for at least two days. Players, family members, NBA officials, and media members all had flights booked for Saturday. Those flights have been canceled and no one dare rebook for Monday, not with Butler on a mission.

Butler finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and 5 steals. He is averaging 29 points, 8.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists in the series with two triple doubles.

“Because that’s what my team asks of me, that’s what they need me to do, and I think Coach Pat [Riley] and Coach [Erik Spoelstra] brought me here for that reason: to help us win games. And I have to continue to do that for two more games,” Butler said. “I know that I’m capable of it, but I got a hell of a group of guys around me that make my job a lot easier. I’m fortunate for those guys because when I pass it to them they make shots. When I get beat going to the rim, they’re there. So we’re in this thing together and they give me a lot of confidence to go out there and hoop.”

And every Miami win puts doubt into a Lakers team that looked ready to close this series out. They donned their Black Mamba jerseys in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and they were undefeated in those digs in the postseason. But as been their pattern during the playoffs, the talented Lakers don’t always play to their potential.

They were nearly good enough to beat the Heat with James and Anthony Davis, who combined for 68 points, 25 rebounds, and 10 assists, but they needed something from their supporting cast. The Lakers, besides James and Davis, shot 30.4 percent from the field and when James put faith in Green to send them back to Los Angeles as champions, he couldn’t come close to delivering.

It was similar to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 13 years ago when a 22-year-old James drove the lane at Detroit and found Donyell Marshall, who missed a corner 3-pointer that could have won the game. James has earned the reputation of trusting his teammates with monumental shots. Sometimes it has worked. Friday, it didn’t.

“I’ve always played the game the same way since I was a kid and I’ve had success doing it,” he said. “And I won’t let a play here or a play there change my outlook on the game and how I play the game. I mean, if you just look at the play, I was able to draw two defenders below the free-throw line and find one of our shooters at the top of the key for a wide open three to win a championship. I trusted him, we trusted him, and it just didn’t go. You live with that. You live with that. It’s one of the best shots that we could have got. It just didn’t go down. I know he wish he can have it again. I wish I could make a better pass. You know, but you just live with it.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.