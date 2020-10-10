Mikko Koivu, Jesper Fast signings lead quiet second day of NHL free agency

A handful of the top free agents are still available, but NHL teams aren’t waiting for those big fish to sign to make other moves. Columbus shored up its center depth by inking veteran center Mikko Koivu while keeping tabs on other options, and Carolina put its goaltending shopping on hold to add speedy forward Jesper Fast .

Taylor Hall went unsigned during the first day of free agency. Same with Alex Pietrangelo and Mike Hoffman .

Some conversations are happening by phone or video chat and others in person. Pietrangelo flew to Vegas on Saturday to visit the Golden Knights, who have been clearing salary cap space to try to accommodate the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning defenseman.

Advertisement

Vegas needs to make another move or two to fit Pietrangelo, and it’s not alone in clearing the books for a big move.

The Blue Jackets bought out Alexander Wennberg and made some other salary-saving decisions, but don’t expect them to go big name hunting. Koivu signed for $1.5 million for next season, and they need to re-up top center Pierre-Luc Dubois and other restricted free agents.

Columbus will also bide its time waiting out the market.

“There are teams that are in a little bit of dire straits or whatever you want to call it right now with their cap space,” GM Jarmo Kekalainen said. “There could be some opportunities down the line here if we keep that flexibility. Teams have to move money, and in order to move money, they might have to move some really good players.”

Some good free agents found new homes Saturday. Fast signed a $6 million, three-year deal with the Hurricanes, the Detroit Red Wings added goaltender Thomas Greiss and defenseman Troy Stecher, and the Dallas Stars got good value with defenseman Mark Pysyk on a $750,000, one-year contract.

Advertisement

Stecher wasn’t the only defenseman to leave Vancouver, as Chris Tanev joined the Calgary Flames for four years and $18 million. Calgary spent even bigger in goal earlier Friday when it signed former Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom to a $36 million, six-year deal.

The Buffalo Sabres signed center Cody Eakin to a $4.5 million, two-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

While Pietrangelo was traveling to Vegas, teams made a handful of smaller moves Saturday: Edmonton signed defenseman Tyson Barrie for $3.75 million and brought back goalie Mike Smith for $2 million, Winnipeg added former Philadelphia center Nate Thompson, and Pittsburgh took a flier on 2013 first-round pick Frederik Gauthier.

Barrie took less money than his old team in Toronto gave T.J. Brodie and joined the Oilers in lieu accepting a bigger offer.

“It wasn’t about money this year,” Barrie said. “It’s about reestablishing myself and show the league I’m still a pretty good player.”

With less money to go around because of the flat $81.5 million cap, many teams were focused on re-signing restricted free agents. Colorado gave forwards Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin two-year deals, San Jose signed Kevin Labanc for four years, and Minnesota signed former Boston University star Jordan Greenway for $4.2 million over two years.

Senators acquire Watson from Predators

The Ottawa Senators acquired winger Austin Watson from the Nashville Predators for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old from Ann Arbor, Mich., had 6 goals, 8 assists and 65 penalty minutes in 53 games with the Predators in 2019-20. The 18th overall pick in 2010 by Nashville, Watson has 36 goals, 77 points and 358 penalty minutes in 306 regular-season games. He has 10 goals and 9 assists in 45 playoff games,

The 6-foot-4-inch, 204-pound forward was reinstated by the NHL in March 2019 after he entered the follow-up phase of the league’s substance abuse program. He started that season suspended and was banned again Jan. 29 as he entered the second stage of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program.

Nashville also bought out Kyle Turris and let Craig Smith leave in free agency.

Watson pleaded no contest in July 2018 to domestic assault and agreed to a judicial diversion program that enabled the misdemeanour charge to be dismissed if he served three months of probation and completed an in-patient treatment program and a batterer’s intervention program.

His girlfriend issued a statement that October taking blame for the incident in a gas station parking lot that led to Watson’s arrest. Watson later shared in an Instagram post that he’d been dealing with anxiety, depression and alcoholism since the age of 18.

Capitals add defenseman Schilling

A day after making two splashy deals in free agency, the Washington Capitals signed a depth defenseman, inking a deal with Cameron Schilling.

Schilling, who most recently played for the Winnipeg Jets, signed a one-year, two-way contract, which will pay him $700,000 in the NHL or $365,000 in the American Hockey League. The 32-year-old is a left defenseman who played 54 games last season with the Manitoba Moose, the Jets' AHL affiliate, recording five goals and 19 assists. The Jets signed him to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $700,000 in July 2019.

Advertisement

Schilling is seen as AHL captain material. He is projected to land in the 8-10 range on Washington’s defensemen depth chart, with the ability to step into a depth role for the Caps if there is a need during the regular season.