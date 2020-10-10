Patriots return to practice field for first time since Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots returned to the practice field Saturday morning for their first and final practice in preparation for Monday evening’s game with the visiting Broncos.

The team was able to go ahead with the session after there were no new positive results from the PCR tests administered on Friday, according to a league source.

“It’s good to be back in the stadium and have everyone back in the facility,” coach Bill Belichick said prior to practice. "It’s been several days since we’ve had the opportunity to do that, both with the players and the staff collectively. So, today’s an important day in our preparations for the Broncos.''