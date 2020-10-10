Patriots set to practice Saturday after latest round of tests all come back negative

The game was moved from Sunday to Monday about 24 hours after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing the Patriots to close their facility and send everyone home for isolation. Gilmore was the third Patriot to land on the COVID-19 reserve list, joining quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray.

That makes three straight days the Patriots have not had a positive test, putting them on track to return to the practice field on Saturday and play the Broncos on Monday at 5 p.m.

The Patriots took another step closer to being able to play their Week 5 game against the Broncos, with no positive COVID-19 tests among players or staffers turning up on Saturday morning, according to a league source.

Advertisement

Gilmore’s positive test on Wednesday disrupted the Patriots' week of practice, canceling on-field work and reducing the team to only virtual meetings. Now with three straight days of negative tests, the Patriots will hold a practice on Saturday and a walkthrough on Sunday.

The Patriots will have extra restrictions in place to help mitigate any spread of the virus. Per NFL protocols, all players and coaches must wear masks or faceshields during practice, and gloves (quarterbacks are allowed to not wear a glove on their throwing hand).

All meetings are still supposed to be held virtually, the weight room is limited to 10 people at a time, and players receiving medical treatment must wear both a mask and faceshield.

The Patriots' testing cadence has also been increased in the wake of this week’s positive tests. All players and staff must take two different types of test instead of one before entering the building, and also must pass two tests on game day. Normally, game day is the one day per week that the NFL doesn’t test players and coaches.

Advertisement

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.