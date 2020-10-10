While Kevin Harlan and Trent Green deserve a following, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are top notch

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green, CBS’s No. 3 team, were scheduled to call the game Sunday. Subjectively, the authentically enthusiastic Harlan is on my very short list of the most enjoyable play-by-play voices for NFL and NBA games. Green’s unassuming style doesn’t bring him as much notice as noisier analysts, but he is prepared and informed. Because the game switched networks, Harlan and Green were left without a game this weekend.

▪ When the Broncos-Patriots game was moved from Sunday on CBS to Monday on ESPN, viewers went from the opportunity to watch one excellent, unheralded broadcast team to one that is also excellent and better known, but doesn’t have many reps on NFL games.

Moving up and down the dial while wondering if the NBA has considered including the WVEI-Providence numbers to jolt its abysmal Finals ratings . . .

(Also worth acknowledging: Harlan’s “Monday Night Football” radio broadcasts on Westwood One alongside Kurt Warner were consistently better than what ESPN offered on television the past couple of years.)

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, who have worked together for 25 years now between “College GameDay” and calling ESPN/ABC’s top college football game each week, are arguably ESPN’s best broadcast pairing across any sport. They’re so good it may not even be all that arguable.

But they have done just one NFL game — the Steelers-Giants game as part of a Week 1 Monday night doubleheader. While they received rave reviews for their call, they had much more prep time for that than they have had for this one, and they’re already busy this weekend with the call of the Miami-Clemson game Saturday.

The degree of difficulty to be thoroughly prepared on such short notice for Broncos-Patriots is high. But if any pairing is up to it, it’s Fowler and Herbstreit. Prediction: After hearing them, Patriots fans will wish they called even more NFL games.

▪ The poor ratings for the NBA Finals have opened the door for politicians with a certain shameless agenda to caterwaul that the players' dedication toward social justice has affected viewership, just as they did in 2016 when NFL ratings temporarily dipped at the same time Colin Kaepernick decided to begin kneeling during the national anthem.

Perhaps it has a small effect on viewership — Game 3 of the Finals drew an average of 5.9 million viewers, the fewest since Finals ratings were first tracked in 1984 — but it doesn’t explain why ratings for events such as the Stanley Cup Final, Kentucky Derby, and other sports dropped by a similar percentage. The reality is that there are so many variables to television viewership during the pandemic that it’s more or less impossible to get a read on all of the factors.

But here is one that also coincides with the 2016 NFL ratings dip: It’s an election year, and the chaos of cable news is pulling away eyeballs from sports again. The bigger mystery to me is how anyone watches any of that cable news nonsense when we’re lucky enough to have sports as an option.

▪ ESPN announced Thursday that it has signed NFL insider and fantasy football sage Field Yates to a multiyear contract extension. Yates, a Weston native, is among several personalities at ESPN who have reupped in recent weeks. Others include Sean McDonough, Jackie MacMullan, and Michele Steele. Yates’s new deal counts as official permission to message him on Twitter to ask which of your marginal running backs you should start in fantasy football this week.

▪ Hope NESN has the good sense to keep Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley in the booth together for the vast majority of the games next season, assuming there is something resembling a normal season. Listening to them talk candidly and with humor about the Sox' issues was pretty much the only redeeming aspect of watching this team this season. O’Brien expertly navigated calling the game while also giving Remy and Eckersley room to riff on whatever topic came to mind. That’s not easy to do, and he deserves credit.

▪ Whenever I mention that O’Brien did something well, I receive an inevitable deluge of social media responses from fans complaining about the Don Orsillo firing five years ago. (Yes, it’s been that long.) Red Sox ownership could not have handled that situation worse — they were clueless about Orsillo and Remy’s popularity as a tandem — but this is not a zero-sum situation, either. Orsillo’s popularity shouldn’t prevent fans from giving O’Brien his due.

