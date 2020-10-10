With no new positive COVID-19 tests, Tennessee Titans finally back at practice

The New York Jets activated running back Le’Veon Bell from injured reserve and he is expected to be in the backfield for Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals, a potential boost for an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league in several categories. Bell spent the last three weeks on IR after injuring a hamstring in the season-opening loss at Buffalo. He had 14 yards on six carries and two catches for 32 yards before being hurt. New York also elevated quarterback Mike White from the practice squad to serve as Joe Flacco’s backup . Starting quarterback Sam Darnold is out with a sprained right shoulder … The Jaguars will be without their best pass rusher at Houston on Sunday, as defensive end Josh Allen (knee), who has two of the team’s four sacks this season, was downgraded to out and did make the trip. Cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) and linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) are questionable for Jacksonville … The Kansas City Chiefs said cornerback Bashaud Breeland is active and eligible to play Sunday against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders after being suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy … Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,625 for unsportsmanlike conduct, while Giants receiver Golden Tate wasn’t fined for his role in an altercation after last weekend’s game, according to reports.

The Tennessee Titans had no positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, allowing the team to finally return to its facilities. Rain forced the Titans inside for practice. The Titans (3-0) hadn’t been together on a field since Sept. 27, when the Titans beat the Vikings, 31-30, in Minnesota. Head coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans have been transparent with both the NFL and the NFLPA during the review about how they followed protocols, adding that the team might get some players back for Tuesday’s home tilt against the Bills if they clear the proper protocols, including long snapper Beau Brinkley . Tennessee also activated offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson , their first-round pick who had been out since Sept. 6, and defensive back Greg Mabin , a member of the practice squad, off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) will miss the game.

AUTO RACING

Bottas claims pole position in Germany

Valtteri Bottas ended Lewis Hamilton’s run of five consecutive Formula One pole positions by claiming first place on the grid for Sunday’s Eifel Grand Prix at Nurburg, Germany. Hamilton is aiming to equal match Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in F1. Bottas is hoping he can stage a comeback in the title race after cutting Hamilton’s lead to 44 points with a win two weeks ago in Russia. Hamilton briefly sat atop the time charts after toppling Max Verstappen in the third session, but his teammate Bottas sped through seconds later with an unbeatable time of 1 minute, 25.269 seconds, fastest in all three sectors of the Nürburgring track. Bottas' time beat Hamilton by .256 seconds and Verstappen by .293. Ferrari recovered a little ground after a miserable run of races, with Charles Leclerc qualifying fourth and Sebastian Vettel 11th. Sunday’s race could be held in temperatures of just 47 degrees Fahrenheit, making it easily one of the coldest races in recent years.

SOCCER

Positive COVID-19 tests impact Nations League

Israel midfielder Nir Bitton and three Czech Republic players have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of their UEFA Nations League game. The three Czech players were not identified and were in isolation, while 16 others — 11 players and five staff members — were retested. Of the 11 players, 10 tested negative and one result was again inconclusive, the Czech Football Association said. The Czechs play Israel in Haifa on Sunday, and Scotland in Glasgow on Wednesday. The association said nine players as well as staff members and coaches were “on their way to Israel” after they tested negative. The rest had to wait for test results and nine of those who tested negative will join the team in Israel later … Spain needed a passing blunder by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to secure a 1-0 win in Madrid and keep the lead of its Nations League group. A flustered Sommer passed the ball directly to Mikel Merino, who set up Mikel Oyarzabal to score the game’s only goal in the 14th minute. Spain, which visits Ukraine on Tuesday, leads Group 4 with 7 points. Germany has 5 points after beating host Ukraine, 2-1, on goals from Matthias Ginter and Leon Goretzka, leaving Ukraine with 3 points. The Swiss are last with 1 point.

MISCELLANY

Dowsett wins Giro d’Italia stage, Yates out with COVID-19

British cyclist Alex Dowsett claimed his first Giro d’Italia stage victory in seven years, and Portugal’s João Almeida held onto the pink leader’s jersey. Dowsett attacked from a six-man breakaway group 11 miles from the end of Stage 8, a 124-mile route from Giovinazzo to Vieste, Italy. Almeida, remained 43 seconds ahead of Spanish rider Pello Bilbao overall. Overall contender Simon Yates, in 21st at the time, withdrew before the stage after testing positive for the coronavirus …The University of Minnesota is cutting three of its men’s sports programs — gymnastics, tennis, and indoor track — partly due to budget deficit made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

