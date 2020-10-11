The story behind the fly from the vice presidential debate, as told by ‘SNL’

“Tonight, we’ll be discussing a ‘who cares’ number of topics, each lasting ‘I couldn’t tell you' minutes,” McKinnon’s Page said.

The segment started with back and forth between Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris and Beck Bennett’s Pence with moderator Susan Page played by Kate McKinnon.

Jim Carrey returned to the “Saturday Night Live” stage as Joe Biden in this week’s cold open, which depicted scenes from Wednesday’s vice presidential debate. And things got weird fast.

Beck’s bone-dry Pence said he loved the state of Utah, where the debate took place, with just one reservation: “Their basketball team is named after my greatest fear: jazz," Bennett said.

When Rudolph’s Harris was asked about fracking, she quickly flip-flopped:

“Joe Biden will frack you so good, Pennsylvania,” she said before moving into harsh Philly accent. “Joe Biden ain’t banning fracking! Go Eagles!”

From home, Carrey’s Biden watched the debate with his wife, Jill, played by Heidi Gardner.

“I need to teleport to that debate and save the soul of this nation,” Carrey’s Biden said before hopping into a time machine, only to be accidentally transformed into a fly — cueing a parody from the 1980′s sci-fi film “The Fly” starring Jeff Goldblum.

Perched atop Pence’s head, Carrey’s Biden played a human-fly hybrid.

“Do you not feel that at all?" McKinnon’s Page asked Bennett’s Pence.

A second insect then showed up, played by Keenan Thompson. “I’m Herman Cain, reincarnated as a damn fly,” Thompson said. “Trump and Pence killed me, man. They invited me to a rally with no masks, said, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ I catch the corona and Trump tells me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.' The White House Doctors check me out, tell me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ Three days later, I’m gone. If you’re watching this at home, don’t trust this white devil about that 'rona."

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.