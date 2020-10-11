’Schitt’s Creek’ star Annie Murphy stops by Cheers

Dressed in an acid-washed denim jumpsuit and black mask, with her hair tied up in a bun, Murphy happily stopped to chat with the staff, several of whom were big fans of the show.

The “Schitt’s Creek” star, 33, who won an Emmy for her role as Alexis Rose on the hit series, headed to Cheers on Beacon Hill for lunch in the back room last weekend. The iconic location, originally known as the Bull & Finch Pub, served as the inspiration for the famed TV series.

Actress Annie Murphy headed where everybody knows her name.





“She was super nice,” said Cheers social media coordinator Hannah Noser. “They all obviously wanted to come up and say something to her, and she was really welcoming with that. She was open to taking pictures with them. Overall they said she was really great.”

The team at Cheers were such big fans, they even gifted Murphy the famed Cheers “Dimple Mug” to take home with her. In addition to popping by the retail area, Murphy sat in the back room of the restaurant for lunch. Described as “so naturally beautiful” by a server, Murphy ordered french fries and drinks.

Murphy is in Massachusetts filming the upcoming AMC series “Kevin Can F*** Himself" and has been spotted several times throughout the state. She recently checked out the Roger Conant Statue in Salem and the Burnside Fountain on Worcester Common in Worcester, which features a young boy riding a sea turtle.

“So far, the Massachusetts statue game is incredibly strong,” Murphy posted on her Instagram page on Sept. 27.

“Schitt’s Creek” swept the Emmy Awards last month, scoring statues for stars Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, and Murphy.

Megan Johnson is a writer in Boston and can be reached at megansarahjohnson@gmail.com