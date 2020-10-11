COVID-19 puts a damper on Christmas dreams

But as the autumn air ushers in a new season, and school systems navigate unfamiliar terrain, Globe Santa stands ready to do what it has done since 1956: help children celebrate a merry Christmas.

To be sure, 2020 has been characterized by unprecedented challenges.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston-area children. In this time of heightened need, please consider giving at globesanta.org.

And while Christmas may seem far off, for families in need the day is fast approaching.

Let’s take a look inside Globe Santa’s already-brimming mail bin.

“Unfortunately, due to the current situation with remote learning, I’m unable to work full-time,” wrote the mother of a 7-year-old girl. “It is just me for income so I won’t be able to cover basics, never mind extras such as gifts.”

The single mother from a town south of Boston said she is thankful that Globe Santa is here to offer a ray of sunshine and relieve some of the stress in her life. She plans to pay it forward.

“I can only hope that someday my daughter and myself can return the favor and help another family in need,” she wrote.

An 11-year-old boy from a city north of Boston wrote on behalf of his two younger brothers, ages 10 and 6, with the hope that Globe Santa could help their grandmother give them a Christmas to remember.

The boys’ grandmother provides for the family, the youngster said in his letter, but she has struggled to keep them afloat since the public health crisis curtailed her ability to work.

“The pandemic with the COVID-19 has been very hard for my grandmother,” he wrote. “She tries to keep us safe. She helps with school homework and she is always there for us.”

The three boys pitch in by doing the laundry, taking out the trash, and working hard at their studies, the letter continued. And while their team effort has produced a happy household, there is barely enough money to keep the cupboards stocked with food and the growing boys in clothes that fit.

Already wise enough to understand this reality, the oldest grandson decided to ask Globe Santa for a visit.

“The reason we need help is because our grandmother cannot afford to buy us toys,” his letter concluded. “We love our grandma a lot and we are proud of her.”

These families will be on Globe Santa’s list this year, along with thousands of others, so that the children can experience the wonder of Christmas morning with presents from Santa Claus.

Last year, more than $1 million was raised and nearly 30,000 Massachusetts children received gifts from Globe Santa.

You can help make holiday dreams come true with a donation to Globe Santa by mail or online at globesanta.org.

If your family is in need of assistance, requests will be accepted until Nov. 6. Please visit globesanta.org for eligibility requirements and detailed instructions on how to apply.

