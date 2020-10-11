Dorchester man arrested with loaded rifle, police say

A Dorchester man was arrested Saturday night after police said he was found in possession of a loaded rifle during a traffic stop.
Corey Hinds, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Police said officers pulled the car over at 9:51 p.m. in the area of Woodrow Avenue and Ashton Street because the license plate had been reported stolen.
Police said the officers “observed a large bayonet on the floor of the backseat” and “removed” the driver, Carolena Shephard, 40, and Hinds, the passenger, from the car.
During a pat frisk of Hinds, police said they recovered a loaded Jennings Firearm .22 caliber long rifle with six rounds in the magazine.
Advertisement
Shephard, also of Dorchester, was arrested on a misdemeanor default warrant out of Brighton District Court. Police said her license had also been suspended.
Hinds and Shephard are expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.