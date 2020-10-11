Driver rear-ends parked State Police cruiser on I-93 North in Somerville

A driver “likely will face charges” after he crashed into the back of a parked State Police cruiser on Interstate 93 North in Somerville early Sunday morning, State Police said.

The driver, who was not identified, struck the rear of the cruiser at 2:51 a.m., while a state trooper was assisting at the scene of another two-car crash, Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail.