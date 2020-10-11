Driver rear-ends parked State Police cruiser on I-93 North in Somerville

A driver “likely will face charges” after he crashed into the back of a parked State Police cruiser on Interstate 93 North in Somerville early Sunday morning, State Police said.
The driver, who was not identified, struck the rear of the cruiser at 2:51 a.m., while a state trooper was assisting at the scene of another two-car crash, Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail.
The cruiser sustained heavy damage, but the trooper was not inside at the time of the crash and was not injured. The driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser was taken to Boston Medical Center, Procopio said.
Advertisement
“The specific charges will be determined by the results of the ongoing investigation,” Procopio said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.