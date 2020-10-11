Kingston man arrested after manhunt; allegedly violated probation

Police arrested a Kingston man who allegedly violated his probation and fled from the scene of a residential disturbance Sunday, according to a statement.

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 call from a residence on Pembroke Street, where they were told there had been a disturbance and that 27-year-old Michael Carlson had fled prior to their arrival, Kingston police said.

Police said Carlson is on probation for another matter and is alleged to violated his probation. A warrant was issued for his arrest.