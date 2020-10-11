Kingston man arrested after manhunt; allegedly violated probation

Police arrested a Kingston man who allegedly violated his probation and fled from the scene of a residential disturbance Sunday, according to a statement.
Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 call from a residence on Pembroke Street, where they were told there had been a disturbance and that 27-year-old Michael Carlson had fled prior to their arrival, Kingston police said.
Police said Carlson is on probation for another matter and is alleged to violated his probation. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police later returned to the home in an attempt to locate Carlson, who again fled. Police said Carlson has previous violent offenses, and the department requested help from other agencies, including the State Police, Pembroke police, Duxbury police, and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department.
A large police residence, including patrol units, K-9 units, and the State Police Airwing helicopter unit searched for Carlson, who was found in a wooded area and taken into custody on the warrant. Police said additional charges may be sought.
Carlson will remain in custody until his hearing on Tuesday in Plymouth District Court, police said.
