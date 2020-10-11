Marshfield school moves to remote learning after 6 people there test positive for COVID-19 in 5 days

Granatino said six people connected to the school tested positive between Monday and Friday but did not say whether those infected were students, parents, teachers, or other staff members.

The school could reopen as soon as Oct. 26, and a final decision will be made the week of Oct. 19, Marshfield Superintendent Jeffrey Granatino said in a letter to families Saturday.

Daniel Webster Elementary School in Marshfield is moving to remote learning for at least two weeks after six members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 in a five-day period, officials said.

School officials do not believe the cases originated at the school, but through contact tracing they identified several people who were in close proximity with those who tested positive and must quarantine for 14 days, the letter said.

Advertisement

After those close contacts were forced to quarantine, the school did not have enough staff to safely stay open and educate all students in the hybrid model, he said.

Students will follow the pre-kindergarten and K-5 remote learning model, the letter said.

Granatino said he is hopeful other schools will not have to move to full remote learning.

“We will continue to work diligently to ensure our schools adhere to all covid-related protocols and practices as outlined by” the Department of Public Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, he said in the letter. “Still, no school can combat this situation alone.”

Granatino urged parents to help fight COVID-19 by enforcing safety guidelines at home.

“It is incumbent upon all of us to be vigilant,” he said. “The need for socialization is real, but the need for safe behaviors is critical.”

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.