Mass. Pike clean-up continues after tractor-trailer carrying bananas rolls over

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Exit 18 Sunday morning, spilling 100 gallons of diesel oil — and several boxes of bananas, according to State Police.
“This truck was hauling bananas, which hopefully will be saved once truck uprighted,” State Police said on Twitter.
The Department of Transportation sent machinery for a banana recovery mission around 10 a.m., State Police said, but ultimately authorities said the “bananas have to be condemned.”
State Police and Boston fire responded to the rollover crash on Interstate 90 east near Allston at about 8:15 a.m., State Police said on Twitter. Fire Department officials said they found the tractor-trailer on its side, along with a small fire that was quickly extinguished.
Firefighters placed absorbents on the road to block the spread of oil and pumped the remaining fuel out of the truck. Hazmat technicians declared the clean-up a level two, authorities said.
State Police sent workers from its Truck Team to investigate vehicle and driver compliance, as well as federal motor carrier regulations, the agency said.
No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
