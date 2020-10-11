Mass. Pike clean-up continues after tractor-trailer carrying bananas rolls over

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Exit 18 Sunday morning, spilling 100 gallons of diesel oil — and several boxes of bananas, according to State Police.

“This truck was hauling bananas, which hopefully will be saved once truck uprighted,” State Police said on Twitter.

The Department of Transportation sent machinery for a banana recovery mission around 10 a.m., State Police said, but ultimately authorities said the “bananas have to be condemned.”