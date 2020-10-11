Police investigate explosion that damaged house in Tyngsborough

Police are investigating an explosion that damaged part of a home in Tyngsborough on Sunday morning, officials said.

The explosion happened around 6:45 a.m. near 63 Coburn Road, police said in a statement. The owner of the home told police he rushed outside after hearing a loud noise and saw a large cloud of smoke near the street. He did not see anyone who might have been responsible for the explosion.

The front door and railing of the home was damaged by shrapnel. Pieces of an “unknown material” were also found on the front steps, officials said. No one was injured.