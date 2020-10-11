Mass. reports 570 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 16 new confirmed deaths

Across the United States, nearly 215,000 people have died from the virus, and more than 7.7 million cases have been reported, Johns Hopkins University said Sunday.

The coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts now stands at 9,388, according to the state data, with 136,168 cases since the outbreak began.

The state’s Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 16 new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19, as well as 570 new confirmed cases of the disease.

In Massachusetts, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 11 as of Thursday, the state reported Sunday. The figure has fallen from an average of 18 deaths as of Sept. 28, according to state data.

Advertisement

Those death figures also remain far below levels reached in late April, during the height of the outbreak, according to state data.

On Sunday, the state reported 15,797 new people received molecular tests for the virus, bringing the total number of people who received that test to more than 2.4 million.

The state’s seven-day average positive rate, calculated from all those tests administered, has continued to hover around 1 percent in recent days. As of Saturday, that rate was 1 percent, dipping slightly from 1.1 percent a day earlier, according to state data.

Another measure of positivity, based on daily positive tests per people tested, was 4.2 percent Saturday, according to the state. Since late last month, that daily rate has ranged between 2.6 percent to 4.4 percent, the state reported.

A metric that follows hospital patients being treated for COVID-19 tracked upward. The three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals reached 514 Saturday, the state reported. That figure has grown steadily since Oct. 2, when that average was at 424 patients.

Two hospitals were using surge capacity to treat those patients in Massachusetts Saturday, the state reported.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.