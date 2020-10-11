Two rescues in one day on N.H. trails

An injured hiker was carried 1.5 miles out of the wilderness , and a climber suffered multiple injuries after falling 20 feet onto a ledge in separate incidents Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

The climber, a 33-year-old man from Atlanta, lost his balance while lead climbing the “Funhouse” route at Cathedral Ledge State park in North Conway, according to a report posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The man fell approximately 20 feet, officials said, and sustained multiple back, hip and foot injuries. His hiking companions lowered him to the base of the climbing route and called 911 at 11:15 a.m. Multiple rescue crews from the area responded and brought the man down to the trailhead parking lot, where he was then taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.