Two Westwood teens seriously injured in crash expected to recover

Two Westwood teenagers who were seriously injured in a single-car crash early Saturday morning are expected to recover, police said Sunday.

The two were among five teens inside the car when it crossed the center line on Pond Street, struck a curb, went airborne, and crashed into a utility pole, Westwood police said in a statement Saturday. The pole was shattered, and the car then crashed into a tree.

Four of the teens were wearing seatbelts, police said. Police originally said the four suffered relatively minor injuries, though it was later discovered that one had less visible, but serious, injuries that required hospitalization, Westwood police said on Twitter.