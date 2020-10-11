Biden visit Monday caps push into Ohio, once a longshot

Vice President Mike Pence also plans a “Make America Great Again” campaign stop in Columbus on Monday, as he filled in for Trump, who has been sidelined from the campaign trail recently after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Biden campaign said the former vice president plans an afternoon campaign speech in Toledo, then will head to Cincinnati for a voter mobilization event.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Biden is set to make his first general election campaign visit Monday to Ohio, signaling the former vice president’s hopes of winning the state Democrats lost by a significant margin in the 2016 election.

Biden extended his Ohio advertising presence in Ohio last week, adding money notably to radio in rural western counties and in the state's eastern and southeastern Appalachian counties, where Trump won big four years ago. The president won the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 8 percentage points in 2016.

The announcement comes as surveys show the race in Ohio close, with Trump consistently trailing in key northern industrial states he won in 2016.

That includes Michigan — which is within shouting distance of Toledo in Ohio’s northwest corner — Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In the homestretch of the 2020 campaign, there has been little good news for the incumbent. And that is showing up as an ominous turn for him in the polls as Biden consolidates support. What had been a steady national lead for Biden in the high single digits during the late summer has expanded to 12 points in early October, according to a Washington Post polling average.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday fits with the trend, putting Biden at 54 percent nationally and Trump at 42 percent, a 12-point lead that is similar to the 10-point advantage Biden held in a September survey. While key battleground-state polls have shown a somewhat closer contest, the trajectory has been clear.

“These are not gigantic shifts, but when you were already down, it makes it even tougher,” said Chris Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion. “What was bad has gotten worse for the president.”

Four years ago, voters who decided in the presidential campaign’s waning days broke decisively for Trump, a political newcomer, delivering him a shocking victory. This year, evidence suggests that there are few who have yet to make up their minds. But many of those who had been on the fence appear to be coming down on Biden’s side.

In Ohio, the Trump campaign characterizes Biden as a latecomer to a state where its ground operation — including 28 field offices and over 117 staff — has been active for months.

“While Joe Biden and Democrats fumble to find Ohio at the 11th hour, Trump Victory never took the Buckeye State for granted and developed the strongest grass-roots operation in the history of our state,” spokesman Dan Lusheck said in a statement Saturday. “We look forward to a big win for Team Trump on November 3rd.”

Biden’s team has said it always had Ohio on its wish list. Biden’s work with the automotive industry and his middle-class northeast Pennsylvania upbringing helped fuel the hope.

However, Biden’s team began spending television advertising dollars more aggressively, earlier in Iowa and Georgia, because the two states, though also a leap for a Democratic nominee, have fewer larger media markets and therefore cost less to advertise.

Trump’s support has declined in suburbs across Ohio this year, notably in and around Cincinnati, according to surveys by Republican legislative strategists, worrying them about whether Trump’s plan to turn out more voters than 2016 in the rural parts of the state can compensate for the losses.

Cincinnati also has a second strategic purpose. Five-term Republican Representative Steve Chabot of Ohio’s First US House District is in a competitive fight with Democrat Kate Schroeder for the seat there.

Material from The Washington Post was included in this report.



