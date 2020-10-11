It’s a matter of squandering democracy, not votes

For all practical purposes, the American electorate has a single choice to make this year. It can endorse as president either a flawed but essentially decent and rational candidate or a conspiracy-theorizing pathological liar who willingly plays footsie with hate groups. Any other consideration, however high-minded, is irrelevant.

Jeff Jacoby’s theorizing about this year’s race for president ( “How to not squander your vote,” Ideas, Oct. 4) is misguided. In the process of asserting that the Electoral College renders non-swing-state votes meaningless, Jacoby argues against himself. If his planned vote for a Libertarian candidate (who, Jacoby allows, has no chance of winning) would “influence public discourse,” then a vote toward a more- or less-convincing national margin of victory by a major-party candidate would do the same.

Advertisement

Steve Novick

Somerville





The goal is to deliver a crushing mandate

With regard to the notion of wasting my vote, it is true that Joe Biden is not anywhere near my preferred candidate. Here in Massachusetts, my vote for Biden will not change the outcome of the election. It is nearly certain that Biden will win the national popular vote. In the best case, my purpose in voting is to contribute to a crushing mandate that repudiates not only Donald Trump but also his barbaric cult. In all of the worst cases, likely to be brought about by manipulation of the Electoral College, my vote will contribute to further delegitimizing that toxic institution.

Incidentally, it seems odd to me that someone who wants Libertarian ideas to gain traction just recently opposed ranked-choice voting in a Sept. 20 column (Ideas, Sept. 20). Surely, Jacoby’s chosen candidate’s winning, say, 5 to 7 percent of first-choice ballots would be a more visible outcome than the usual 1 percent.

Joseph A. Martin

Somerville





A true life-or-death political fight

When one votes for president, one does not simply vote for the candidate. Jeff Jacoby suggests that you can look at your tally as a one-person-one-candidate vote. In the current climate, the entire Republican Party has failed democracy, as witnessed by its capitulation to Donald Trump, its support for limiting voting rights, its double standard regarding the current effort to push through a nominee to the Supreme Court, and its impotent if not negligent response to COVID-19.

Advertisement

So yes, one is voting for more than the candidate, and there is no way to ignore that. Maybe since we all compromise sometimes, it is more important to vote against Trump with a vote that counts — a vote that can actually stop the executive directives, the judicial appointments, and the financial tampering with the election process. Now is also the time to stop the racist right from impinging on our rights. From access to health care to protection from the coronavirus, our very lives depend on getting the Republicans out of office.

We have to survive to fix democracy.

Marilyn Meuninck

West Roxbury





Picking the Libertarian? Yep, that’s a wasted vote

In response to Jeff Jacoby’s argument for why his vote for the Libertarian candidate on Nov. 3 isn’t wasted, I see it another way: By not voting for Joe Biden or Donald Trump, Jacoby, in essence, doesn’t care who our next president will be.

Lee Foster

Lancaster, N.H.





When you’re making a collective decision, make it count

The purpose of voting is not to tell the state your innermost wishes, which the state has no business asking. The purpose is to make collective decisions. If a candidate definitely can’t win, our collective decision as to that candidate has been made: that’s what “no chance of winning” means. If there are two still-viable candidates, use your vote to pick between them.

Advertisement

Voting is not like getting ice cream, where if you don’t like the flavors, you can leave. As a citizen, you’re not just a customer — you’re a co-owner. The “shop” is no less yours if your ideas for it have not caught on. The shop is on fire; will you pace around with a placard, or get a bucket?

Ilya Shlyakhter

Allston