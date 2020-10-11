Make it stop

Two weeks ago it was his taxes. Then it was his obnoxious debate performance. Three days later he revealed that he’d been diagnosed with COVID-19. Over the next week much of his staff was diagnosed, too. Then came the lies from his doctor and the joy ride around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He can’t decide if he supports or opposes more coronavirus relief. Now he’s publicly imploring his attorney general to prosecute his political rivals. In between came the never-ending tweets, the insults and name-calling, the mask-less videos, and the steady drumbeat of news stories thrown on the teetering, ever-rising outrage pile.

Can we get even one day when none of us need to think about this guy?

The answer, unfortunately, is no. Trump dominates our political discourse in the same way that the pandemic has come to dominate our every social interaction. The overwhelming desire to be rid of the Trump reality show is perhaps the most important stealth issue of the 2020 election. Millions of Americans don’t want to make America great again as much as they want to make it boring again.

Don’t get me wrong: There are plenty of Americans who are genuinely enthused about Joe Biden. Incomprehensibly, there are plenty more who seemingly enjoy the chaos and are pining for four more years of Trump.

But there are millions of others who simply never want to think about Donald Trump again — and I have no doubt that includes some of those who voted for him four years ago. They don’t want to hear his name, read his tweets, or hear him talk about how “strongly” something is. They just want some peace and quiet. The past two weeks of unrelenting chaos and head-spinning upheaval have crystallized the feeling of complete and utter exhaustion this presidency has visited upon us.

For journalists, the defining challenge of the Trump era is explaining the unexplainable — making sense of that which is not sensible. “Astounding,” “remarkable,” “astonishing,” “appalling,” and “insane,” have been my go-to words over the past four years. But those words seem inadequate for describing the past week, when so many of us struggled to capture the lunacy of our current political moment.

The other defining feature of the Trump era is the pregnant pause. It’s the moment when a conversation moves on to a Trump-related subject and there is a perceptible delay as the person struggles to articulate their thoughts.

This past week, even a pause wouldn’t do it. Practically everyone I spoke to about politics just shook their head in bewilderment when the president’s latest escapades came up.

For four years, Trump has put this country on a never-ending roller coaster, and it’s hard to underestimate the desire of millions of Americans to simply get off the ride. In many ways, it is the core of Biden’s political appeal. It’s not just that he’s a good and decent man, but that he’s kind of boring. If he becomes president, Americans won’t spend so much of their time doomscrolling through their Twitter or Facebook feeds to see what the president did now.

To be sure, a return to normalcy doesn’t have to and hopefully won’t mean a return to apathy. America still faces enormous challenges and the road ahead will be rocky, particularly when it comes to extricating the country from the coronavirus pandemic. There are serious national issues around race, voting, the economy, and the environment that need to be addressed — and will depend on engagement from the American people.

The intense partisan polarization of American politics is not disappearing either. The revelation last week of a right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a depressing reminder of how deeply polarized our politics have become. And the growing popularity of the QAnon conspiracy theory among conservatives — and increasingly, Republican political candidates — suggests that the worst elements of Trumpism are not going away.

But Trump’s exit from the national stage is a crucial first step, not just because it will remove the most malignant actor in our national politics but because it will return our civic life to something faintly resembling normality. At the very least, whole hours, even days, will go by when we don’t think about Donald Trump and I, for one, can’t wait.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.