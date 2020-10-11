Inspired? How to get the products featured here

4 Cedar Lake bunk bed, $1,289 at logfurnitureplace.com

5 Thibaut “Piedmont” wallcovering at elizabethhomedecor.com. Inquire about price.

6 Yeti sheepskin chair, from $2,695 at rh.com

7 Double Rachel sconce, $605 at dunesandduchess.com

8 Rustic wooden wall rack, $199 at llbean.com

9 Mauka reclaimed wood canoe bookcase, $1,499 at sierralivingconcepts.com

10 Wyche wool ski pillow, $27.99 at wayfair.com

11 Banana leaf basket, $200/pair at sagemarketdesign.com

12 Accordion lamp, $462.50 at reginaandrew.com

13 Industrial coil stool, $530 at rh.com

14 Silver Stream of Fish from $22 each at deirfiur-home.square.site

15 Echo Lake tealight, $75 at simonpearce.com

16 Stowe pouf, $299 at arhaus.com

17 Kokoro pendant by Troy Lighting, $888 at wolfers.com

18 Striped pillow, from $45 at westontable.com

19 Keaton nesting coffee tables, $699.95 at bostoninteriors.com

20 Summit rug, from $300 at westelm.com

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.