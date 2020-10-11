Inspired? How to get the products featured here

1 Antler ceiling light, $345.37 at beautifulhalo.com
2 GP&J Baker “Rebozo” fabric, $138.10 at designerfabricsusa.com
3 Benjamin Moore’s “Hale Navy” paint at benjaminmoore.com
4 Cedar Lake bunk bed, $1,289 at logfurnitureplace.com
5 Thibaut “Piedmont” wallcovering at elizabethhomedecor.com. Inquire about price.
6 Yeti sheepskin chair, from $2,695 at rh.com
7 Double Rachel sconce, $605 at dunesandduchess.com
8 Rustic wooden wall rack, $199 at llbean.com
9 Mauka reclaimed wood canoe bookcase, $1,499 at sierralivingconcepts.com
10 Wyche wool ski pillow, $27.99 at wayfair.com
11 Banana leaf basket, $200/pair at sagemarketdesign.com
12 Accordion lamp, $462.50 at reginaandrew.com
13 Industrial coil stool, $530 at rh.com
14 Silver Stream of Fish from $22 each at deirfiur-home.square.site
15 Echo Lake tealight, $75 at simonpearce.com
16 Stowe pouf, $299 at arhaus.com
17 Kokoro pendant by Troy Lighting, $888 at wolfers.com
18 Striped pillow, from $45 at westontable.com
19 Keaton nesting coffee tables, $699.95 at bostoninteriors.com
20 Summit rug, from $300 at westelm.com
Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.