Alex Smith completes improbable comeback from gruesome leg break in Washington loss

Smith played his first NFL game 693 days since breaking his right tibia and fibula, entering when new Washington starting quarterback Kyle Allen injured his left arm. Smith was 9 of 17 for 37 yards on the same field he was carted away from on Nov. 18, 2018, before undergoing 17 surgeries to repair the injury.

“It’s incredible what he has overcome,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “You almost wish it were in better conditions. Weird to say when it’s also our defense making things difficult for him. I’m just so impressed with him.”

Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns, plus ran for another in rainy Landover, Md., but he and the Los Angeles Rams improving to 4-1 with a 30-10 victory over Washington was a sidelight to Alex Smith’s return almost two years since a gruesome injury put his career in jeopardy.

Advertisement

“Very surreal at first,” Smith said. “To have it happen as fast as it did was probably almost a blessing. . . . It was kind of nice in that situation not having to think about it. You just go out and do it.”

Led by Aaron Donald’s four sacks and blanket coverage, the Rams clamped down on defense and ran it up in the rain on offense. Against the team he spent seven seasons with as an assistant, McVay dialed up a lot of play-action early, and unleashed Goff’s long-range passing game that had been largely absent through four games.

“I think we’re just waiting for opportunities,” Goff said. “This one was there, made a throw, made a catch. We’ve always known what our offense is capable of down the field, and today we were able to show it.”

Allen was 9 of 13 for 74 yards passing and had scored on a 7-yard rushing TD for Washington (1-4) when he was injured on a hit by Jalen Ramsey and replaced by Smith. Rivera said he kept Allen on the sideline after being cleared “out of an abundance of caution” and expects him to continue as the starter if healthy.

Advertisement

Texans 30, Jaguars 14 — Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns against a depleted defense, Brandin Cooks had a season-high 161 yards receiving, and host Houston (1-4) won behind 73-year-old Romeo Crennel, who unseated 72-year-old George Halas as the oldest coach in NFL history. (Crennel became interim boss after coach/GM Bill O’Brien was let go on Monday.) The Texans limited Jacksonville (1-4) to 75 rushing yards, well below the 181.8 average they’d allowed through four weeks, and overcame two interceptions by Watson by forcing their first two turnovers of the season. Both were fumbles, including one by Gardner Minshew, who threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, Jacksonville’s fourth straight after their season-opening win against Indianapolis.

Steelers 38, Eagles 29 — Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns, including the clincher with 2:59 remaining, and Pittsburgh improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1979, scoring on five straight possessions against its cross-state rival. Claypool, a second-round pick from Notre Dame, finished with seven receptions for 110 yards (plus a 2-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep) and became the first Canadian with three receiving TDs in a game since 1927. Carson Wentz threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns for Philadelphia (1-3-1), which at one point converted 10 straight third downs and had a chance to take the lead with 3:18 to go, but Jake Elliott’s 57-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide right. Facing third-and-8 from the Philadelphia 35 on the ensuing possession, Claypool’s score ended it.

Advertisement

Ravens 27, Bengals 3 — Lamar Jackson threw for only 180 yards and an interception, but Baltimore (4-1) sacked Joe Burrow seven times, forced the Bengals rookie into a pair of turnovers and effectively stuffed Cincinnati’s running game in meticulous fashion. Their old-school defensive effort was punctuated by a 52-yard fumble return for a touchdown by first-round pick Patrick Queen, who played with Burrow last year for national champion LSU. Burrow — who set a rookie record with three straight 300-yard passing games — completed 19 of 30 passes for 183 yards, threw an interception, and lost a fumble for Cincinnati (1-3-1), which totaled just 205 yards and only avoided the shutout with a last-minute field goal.

Cardinals 30, Jets 10 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Kyler Murray (27 of 37 for 380 yards) ran for a touchdown and threw another to DeAndre Hopkins as Arizona (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak with 496 yards in total offense, further putting coach Adam Gase’s future in jeopardy. Arizona scored touchdowns on drives of 96, 89, 75, and 70 yards, but Joe Flacco, in place of injured quarterback Sam Darnold, and returning running back LeVeon Bell stayed close into the second half. New York (0-5) drew within 17-10 on an 11-yard pass from Flacco to Jamison Crowder, who had eight catches for 116 yards, but the Cardinals scored touchdowns on their next two possessions.

Advertisement

Panthers 23, Falcons 16 — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone, and Carolina (3-2) likely finished off the coaching career of Dan Quinn in Atlanta, which is 0-5 for the first time since 1997. Carolina built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Bridgewater’s touchdown passes of 57 yards to D.J. Moore and 3 yards to Mike Davis, but a Falcons team that squandered fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in consecutive games drove into position for a tying score in it. But, on third-and-4 from the Panthers 5, Matt Ryan (21 of 37 for a season-low 226 yards, playing without top receiver Julio Jones) badly underthrew a pass to Russell Gage in the back of the end zone, allowing Burris to make the interception with 8:49 remaining.