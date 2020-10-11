fb-pixel
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carted off after gruesome injury

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated October 11, 2020, 29 minutes ago
Dak Prescott delivers a pass in the first half of Sunday's game against the Giants.
Dak Prescott delivers a pass in the first half of Sunday's game against the Giants.Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off in the third quarter of Sunday’s game after a gruesome right ankle injury against the Giants.

The Cowboys were leading, 24-23, with just over six minutes to go in the quarter when Prescott was flushed out of the pocket. He raced for a first down, but was tackled awkwardly by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. Prescott’s right ankle appeared to buckle, and he immediately motioned to the sideline.

Prescott was in tears when he was carted off the field.

Andy Dalton came in to relieve Prescott, whom the team reported was being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. ESPN reported Prescott will undergo ankle surgery before the end of the night.

