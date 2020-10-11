Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carted off after gruesome injury

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off in the third quarter of Sunday’s game after a gruesome right ankle injury against the Giants.

The Cowboys were leading, 24-23, with just over six minutes to go in the quarter when Prescott was flushed out of the pocket. He raced for a first down, but was tackled awkwardly by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. Prescott’s right ankle appeared to buckle, and he immediately motioned to the sideline.

Prescott was in tears when he was carted off the field.