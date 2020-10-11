Lewis Hamilton wins 91st F1 race to catch Michael Schumacher

Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One as unbeatable. Now he’s matched it. Schumacher’s son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father’s old helmets Sunday after the British driver took a record-equaling 91st win at Germany’s Eifel Grand Prix. Hamilton took the win by 4.5 seconds from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen , with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault’s first podium finish since 2011. “Seeing [Schumacher’s] dominance, I don’t think anyone, and especially me, didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records, so it’s an incredible honor and it’s going to take some time to get used to,” Hamilton said, adding that he used to choose Schumacher as his character in a video game. “That number’s so big and when it’s so far away it’s hard for people to perhaps fully understand how hard it was for him to go those 91 wins, to deliver weekend in and weekend out, year on year on year and stay so physically in shape and so precise. So I understand that now more than ever." Hamilton took a big step closer to matching Schumacher’s record of seven titles too after his teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to finish with an engine problem. Hamilton now leads the championship by 69 points with six races to go. Another record fell as the 40-year-old Kimi Raikkonen started his 323rd race, beating the mark set by Rubens Barrichello from 1993 through 2011. Raikkonen placed 12th after he picked up a time penalty for colliding with George Russell and sending the Williams driver into a spin. Russell retired with a puncture soon after. Organizers said 13,500 spectators watched the race, the second-highest attendance for F1 in the pandemic-hit season. Around 3,000 more tickets were initially canceled because their buyers lived in areas with high rates of coronavirus infection.

Taylor Hall is betting on himself and choosing a surprising destination. Hall agreed Sunday night to sign an $8 million, one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. Hall, 28, joins his fourth NHL organization since being the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. He’s reuniting with Sabres coach Ralph Krueger, for whom he played the 2013 lockout-shortened season with the Edmonton Oilers. Buffalo is Hall’s third team in two years after the New Jersey Devils traded him to the Arizona Coyotes in the middle of last season. He has played in just five career playoff games . . . The Dallas Stars re-signed center Radek Faksa to a $16.25 million, five-year contract. The annual average salary of $3.25 million represents a little over a $1 million raise per season for the versatile forward, who fills various special teams roles for the Stars. Faksa, who was a restricted free agent, had 20 points and finished seventh on the team with 11 goals in 66 games during the pandemic-shortened season . . . The Detroit Red Wings signed center Vladislav Namestnikov to a $4 million, two-year contract. Namestnikov, 27, has eight seasons of NHL experience after splitting last year between Ottawa and Colorado. Namestnikov is from Russia, but he spent part of his childhood in Michigan. He is the son of former NHL defenseman Evgeny Namestnikov, and nephew of former Red Wings forward Vyachelsav Kozlov . . . The St. Louis Blues signed forward Kyle Clifford to a two-year, $2 million contract. Clifford was a two-time Stanley Cup-winner in spending his first nine-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, before being traded to Toronto in February. Clifford, who was selected by L.A. in the second round of the 2009 draft, is expected to fill a secondary forward role in St. Louis. He had seven goals and 17 points in 69 games last season. Overall, he has 61 goals and 71 assists for 132 points in 676 NHL games . . . The Vegas Golden Knights signed three players, including forward Tomas Nosek, who returns for a fourth season after signing a one-year, $1.25 million contract. The 28-year-old Nosek was an unrestricted free agent, who had eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 67 games last year. Overall, he has 24 goals and 48 points in 219 career NHL games over five seasons. Vegas also signed minor-league forwards Tomas Jurco and Danny O’Regan to one-year, $700,000 contracts.

MISCELLANY

Champion dethroned: LSU drops out of Top 25

LSU is out of the Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years. No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 3 Georgia held steady at the top of the rankings Sunday, setting up a top-three matchup Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs. It wil be their first regular-season meeting since 2015 and first time in Tuscaloosa since 2007. Clemson received 59 first-place votes. Alabama got two and Georgia one. Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina is No. 5. LSU dropped out from No. 17 after falling to 1-2 with a 45-41 loss at previously winless Missouri. The Tigers had been ranked in 43 straight polls, dating to Nov. 5, 2017. The last defending national champion to be unranked was Auburn in 2011. Following Cam Newton’s departure the Tigers spent much of the ’11 season outside the Top 25, finishing 8-5 and unranked. Meanwhile, the Big Ten is two weeks away from playing and it still placed five teams in the Top 25.